Jellycat’s “Purrrks” Problem: Why Jellycat’s Old Customers are Turning

Beanie Babies, Care Bears, Squishmallows, Labubus and Jellycats.

Every generation has their iconic brand of stuffed animals that they hold near and dear to their hearts. For Gen-Z, Jellycats have captured the love of millions across the globe. From their city exclusives being special to places like Seoul, Shanghai, London, New York and Los Angeles, they have managed to secure a strong audience and fanbase. However, after the announcement of their new rewards program, the company has faced a significant amount of backlash, with many past supporters feeling as though the company has changed in an unfavorable direction they can no longer support.

Therefore, it almost looks as though the company’s reputation and image of producing high-quality companions has begun fraying at the seams, leaving long-term fans behind.

indie for luxury

What started off as an “indie” brand has been leaning toward a luxury status, causing old consumers to question the company’s intentions. One of the biggest issues circulating online has been surrounding the conversation of pricing. The price ceiling of Jellycats has continued to rise, with small bag charms reaching $28-35 and the larger plushies often ranging between $50-100. Despite these increased prices, there have been a large number of reports from customers of the quality decreasing. The drop in craftsmanship has been noted by fans online, claiming issues that used to be rare, such as thinner fabric, less than perfect embroidery and less stuffing. Fans have stated that if Jellycat wants to pivot toward a more luxurious image, the quality should match the image as well. Despite this, the company has had about 4-5 rounds of price hikes in the last 5 years, following their viral moments.

cutting the cord

Not only have the consumers felt a level of betrayal, but the small businesses and original vendors have felt it as well. Last year, the company announced that they were cutting ties with at least 100 independent retailers and decreasing the stock of over 1,200 others. The severing of ties was largely held through email, often without details as to the reason why. Small businesses and individuals online suspect it having to do with obtaining more control over stock, and therefore, having significant control to eventually creating scarcity.

Despite independent “mom and pop” shops being large contributors to their success, some received their final notification after 20+ years of partnership.

pay to play

The final nail in the coffin for old customers: the new “Purrks” loyalty program. The program has successfully placed a velvet rope in front of some of the most desired designs by creating a tiered system for users. The program features levels that require a spending amount of at least $500+ in order to be awarded the privilege of purchasing an exclusive. Additionally, there is an expiry date attached to the system.

As a result, fans online have announced their retirement of the brand, with many expressing their disappointment.

Consequently, a question that remains and will only be answered over time:

Whether or not Jellycat will follow the footsteps of previous companies, such as Beanie Baby, in prioritizing short-term exclusivity and shelf appeal over the long-term, intimate sentimentality that contributed to the brand’s initial appeal.