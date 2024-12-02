It’s Sweet-Treat-O’Clock! A Guide to the Top 5 Spots in LA Sure to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

1. About Time

Open late at night until 1am, this cafe is the perfect place to study alongside a fun drink and yummy slice of cake. Known for their iced matcha einspanners, their rich and creamy matchas are always just the thing to cure my matcha cravings. Inspired by Asian flavors, don’t forget to try their other specialty drinks such as the tiramisu einspanner, corn latte, strawberry matcha, yuzu peach green tea, and more! Pair this with a slice of their cutely decorated cakes, and you’re all set! My personal favorite is the About Time chocolate cake, but they also have fun flavors such as sesame chocolate, matcha, earl gray, mugwort, and even a basque cheesecake!

Photo by lily oneal

2. Millet Crepe

Now I don’t know about you, but I always love a good crepe, yet I can never seem to find one! That is, until I stumbled upon Millet Crepe. A small, unassuming white building, this tiny dessert shop is to-go only with a line that often stretches way past its ordering window. Here, they are known for their specialty creme brulee crepes. With ice cream in your flavor of choice rolled into a crepe and topped with creme brulee custard that is then topped with sugar and torched to a crunchy, golden perfection, what could sound better?

3. 3Cat

Boba boba boba. I for one am someone who simply cannot live without boba, and as a self-proclaimed boba connoisseur, I think that 3Cat Tea has definitely quickly risen to the top of my list for one of my all-time favorite spots for bubble tea. With the interior of the shop decorated with cute miniature cat figurines, 3Cat is also a spot that always has a line out the door. Using straus milk in all their drinks, and the freshest of ingredients, one can easily taste the difference in the quality of these drinks. Personally, my go-tos are the mochi mango, mochi matcha, or the mochi barley burst!

4. Okobing

On those days when I am craving something refreshing and sweet, I always come back to Okobing for their delicious Korean bingsoo. Bingsoo is essentially the Korean version of shaved ice! Serving up beautifully plated bowls of fluffy shaved ice topped with condensed milk, fresh fruit, mochi, redbean, oreo, and more, every flavor here is a 10/10. For more bang for your buck, I recommend ordering the honeydew bingsoo that is served directly inside of a halved honeydew melon! Some honorable mentions however have to go to their matcha, strawberry, and oreo flavors.

5. Melo melo

Last but not least, ending this list on somewhat of a lighter note, my favorite dessert spot for something that is a bit on the healthier side is Melo Melo. Sometimes when I’m craving something sweet, I’m not looking to feel super heavy or bloated after, and Melo Melo is the perfect treat! Here, this little cafe specializes in coconut jelly pudding topped with a variety of fruit, and comes in a number of delicious flavors! Each pudding comes in the cutest glass mason jar that you can then take home and repurpose! My personal favorites here are the mango coconut pudding, and oreo mochi pudding!