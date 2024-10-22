This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Between Joey’s season of The Bachelor and Love Island USA, reality TV seems to be back and better than ever. Ratings are looking better than they have in years, and with the return of reality TV comes the comeback of one of the most formative TV shows of my childhood: Dancing with the Stars.

My Dancing with the Stars journey has been tumultuous over the years. As a child, I tuned in diligently every week, even though I didn’t recognize 90% of these alleged “celebrities”. I watched in horror as Zendaya was ROBBED of the Mirrorball Trophy. Then, as I got older, the magic started to wear off. I thought it would only be a matter of time before the show was canceled for good.

Then, with a comeback I never could have predicted, the tides turned. Within the past three years, Dancing with the Stars has ACTUALLY become cool again. It seems to be the subject of every other TikTok on my For-You-Page and, according to them, contestants on this season are receiving the most votes in the history of the show.

So why does the general public seem to care about Dancing with the Stars again? For me, I think a lot of it has to do with nostalgia. But in general, I think the producers have done a great job casting contestants that actually keep an audience’s attention.

Love her or hate her, casting Charli D’Amelio was a huge boost for the show amongst young people. And of course, the alleged “showmance” between Harry Jowsey and his partner Rylee Arnold was enough drama to keep people tuned in for WEEKS – even though the man literally could not dance to save his life.

This season especially, Dancing with the Stars has cast so many likable competitors that I almost wish the final eight couples could all make it to the finale. From America’s sweethearts like Joey from the Bachelor or Ilona Maher to unexpected favorites like Stephen Nedoroscik, I genuinely enjoy watching everyone perform every week and absolutely give it their all.

So if you haven’t tuned in yet, this is your chance! Lucky for you, we still have plenty of episodes left in the season which means plenty of time to get your winner predictions in. But if you’re already aware of the magic of Dancing with the Stars, let’s all just revel in the fact that a show that seemed dead in the water is back and better than ever. I know I can’t wait for the next Tuesday night to roll around so we can all get back to the ballroom.