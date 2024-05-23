I’m Running a Spartan Race and Here’s What I Did to Prepare

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Ever wondered if you have what it takes to run a Spartan? Here’s a little secret: everyone does! All it takes is a little preparation and training. For those who don’t know what a Spartan race is, it’s not your traditional run-of-the-mill challenge. Being widely considered the world’s most popular obstacle course race, a classic Spartan features an off-road trail in addition to at least 20+ obstacles, depending on the race distance, that runners must complete, such as monkey bars, carrying a bucket of rocks, and even trekking through knee-high mud piles. Better yet, if you find yourself completely unable to complete an obstacle, you have to complete a 30 burpees or a penalty lap to continue. While that may sound nerve-wracking, I promise that you are more capable than you think. All you need are some tips to help you get started, and here are some of my own!

Running a Spartan race is an achievable goal for anyone willing to put in the preparation and training, and I do mean anyone. With its challenging obstacles and rigorous demands, this race may seem daunting at first, but with the right mindset and dedication, you can conquer it (I promise!). So, lace up your shoes, prepare for the messiness, and get ready to discover just how strong you truly are.