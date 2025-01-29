I’m Dying Over These Hilarious ‘XO Kitty’ Season 2 Cast Interview Moments

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

So you’ve watched XO, Kitty season two. You probably finished all eight episodes in one night (it’s okay, you can admit it), debated Team Min Ho vs. Team Yuri in your group chat with your friends, and scrolled through countless TikTok edits of the show. You’ve done everything except watch season two all over again (okay, you might’ve done that too) because you’re completely obsessed and don’t want your days at KISS to end. I’m the same way: Ending a show I love feels like saying goodbye to a good friend.

When it comes to XO, Kitty season two, I’ve been putting off that sad goodbye by binge-watching every new cast interview I can find—and with a cast as comedically gifted as XO, Kitty’s, I can’t stop laughing. If you’re looking to fill that post-season two void with funny moments and behind-the-scenes secrets, here’s a list of must-watch cast interview moments that will transport you right back to KISS.

Anna Cathcart and Sang Heon Lee Share Not-So-Longing Looks

In the spirit of XO, Kitty’s comedy-romance genre, the cast plays a game of “try not to laugh” in which they give each other their best romantic longing looks. One by one, they get eliminated as they burst into laughter. Despite playing love interests in the show, the final round between Anna Cathcart (Kitty) and Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho) is anything but romantic. Gia Kim (Yuri) hilariously deadpans, “Sang, you look pissed right now,” to describe his staring at Anna, who ultimately laughs first. When Sang Heon wins, he admits, “I didn’t even know what longing meant!”

Fun fact: Sang Heon and Gia are real-life siblings, if you couldn’t tell from their banter.

Regan Aliyah’s screen time is so relatable

In this truth-spilling Q&A game, the cast shares secrets about their weird beauty regimens, intimate dreams, and most embarrassing photos. The most hilarious moment is when Sang Heon asks Regan Aliyah (Juliana) what her phone screen time is and she immediately looks horrified. “No!” she says. “The way anyone could take any online reference and I know it, should tell you there’s a problem. I fall asleep on TikTok, it’s bad! I found out in my sleep I repost TikToks!”

Anna Cathcart and Anthony Keyvan test their friendship

They play best friends on screen, but are they best friends in real life? Anna and Anthony Keyvan (Q) quiz each other on their lore, from their first TV roles to top artists on Spotify wrapped. Anthony shares a funny story about a time he accidentally spent too much money: While in South Korea filming XO, Kitty, he often went to get massages at his hotel, thinking they were $30. But because he didn’t do his math right, they actually cost $300, and he had no idea.

Gia Kim and Regan Aliya are the cutest tv girlfriends

Gia and Regan prove that opposites do attract in this Q&A, diving into their characters. While creating Yuri and Juliana’s Instagram bios, they decide Yuri would claim her title as the popular, trendy it-girl while Juliana would adopt the “not like other girls” persona.

Anna Cathcart is most likely to get arrested

In this game of “Who’s Most Likely To?” the cast hints at several scenes from season two. For “Who’s most likely to get their heart broken?” Gia and Regan both say it’s Juliana and suspiciously burst into laughter. After watching season two, that makes so much sense.

The funniest moment is for the question, “Who’s most likely to get arrested?” Coincidentally, the whole cast agrees it’s Kitty. Anthony jokes that Q will end up bailing Kitty out of jail in season three.

The cast does dramatic fan mail readings

Who are the only people as funny as the XO, Kitty cast? Their fans! In this clip, the cast reads fan mail ranging from Min Ho thirst tweets to “messy sapphic love triangle” plot theories. Several of the tweets make predictions about season two—and although the cast can’t admit it, many of them are true.