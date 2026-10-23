If All Fails, Just Take a Waymo

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The summer before college, my uncle dragged my parents and me out of our hotel for a surprise. I was awfully confused as I walked outside to find a vehicle waiting for us with no driver. Was my uncle driving? Was this just a ploy to show us his new car? But I was left even more perplexed when we sat inside. My uncle squeezed himself next to me in the back, and with a click of a button, the car started driving all on its own. “It’s a Waymo!” he exclaimed. I was fascinated. Little did I know this automotive masterpiece would become a pivotal part of my college experience.

As someone who would happily walk everywhere if given the chance, moving to LA for school was a bit of a reality check. On top of that, it’s expensive to get around, and taking public transportation can feel like it takes the whole day. I was getting desperate, and that’s where Waymo comes in. It quickly became my favorite way to get around. Go to the mall? Waymo! Go to a museum? Waymo! Need to rush to a visa appointment? Waymo!

@daniellepaisleyy

The moment I enter a Waymo, my guard tends to ease. It makes me feel like my safety is prioritized. For example, you have to wear your seat belt, or the drive won’t start. Another safety factor is that there’s no driver. Don’t get me wrong, not all ride-app drivers are bad, but I’ve experienced my fair share of Uber driver horror stories. One ride could end up being one of the worst 20 minutes of your life. Although a driverless car sounds intimidating, not having a stranger behind the wheel can be reassuring. Especially as a young woman, it makes driving at night or even traveling alone feel much cozier.

Waymo also makes exploring LA more affordable as a college student. Other ride apps can get really expensive, and sometimes it physically hurts to pay $40 for a 20-minute drive when that’s money I can’t easily spare. In my experience, I’ve found Waymo to be relatively cheaper on most occasions, making leaving campus less of a financial burden. Anything that saves my pockets from getting hurt is an immediate winner in my book.

Despite all its perks, though, Waymo has its downsides. It can’t go to LAX or certain areas in LA, which does limit my scope of travel. It also only accommodates four people, which becomes a problem because I tend to be out with either five or six people, meaning we probably have to consider other, potentially more expensive options. Like all things, nothing is perfect — not even my precious Waymo.

Looking back, this random vehicle discovery, thanks to my uncle, became one of the most unexpected highlights of my first year of college. I definitely see myself relying on it again this year. Exploring your town or city takes a little bit of creativity, and sometimes, that starts with how you get around. So, if you don’t have a car in your college town, are tired of expensive Ubers, or simply want to blast your own music in the car, the answer is simple: just take a Waymo.

