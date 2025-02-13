I Tried Chamberlain Coffee’s First Store—Was It Worth the Hype (and the Price)?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Emma Chamberlain just opened her first-ever coffee shop at Westfield Century City and naturally, I had to check it out. As someone who grew up watching Emma on YouTube, I wanted to support my Bay Area queen and finally try her brand—even though I’d heard some mixed reviews in the past. So, on the morning of February 1st—the perfect way to kick off the month of love—I put on my cutest red top and headed to Century City with my besties. My order of choice? A Strawberry Matcha with her signature cream cold foam. I was ready to have my main character moment.