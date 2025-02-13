I Tried Chamberlain Coffee’s First Store—Was It Worth the Hype (and the Price)?

Emma Chamberlain just opened her first-ever coffee shop at Westfield Century City and naturally, I had to check it out. As someone who grew up watching Emma on YouTube, I wanted to support my Bay Area queen and finally try her brand—even though I’d heard some mixed reviews in the past. So, on the morning of February 1st—the perfect way to kick off the month of love—I put on my cutest red top and headed to Century City with my besties. My order of choice? A Strawberry Matcha with her signature cream cold foam. I was ready to have my main character moment.
- The Line that tested my patience (and my friendship lol)
-
I knew there’d be a crowd, but I wasn’t expecting this level of chaos. The line wrapped around her shop, and while I thought I’d be in for maybe an hour-long wait, reality hit hard: three full hours standing in line for a coffee.
At that point, my friends and I were too committed to back out. So, we did what any group of delusional college girls would do—took turns exploring the mall while holding our spot. We laughed at ourselves every time a stranger asked why we were waiting in such a ridiculous line, only to realize that we, too, were questioning our life choices.
- The Drinks: A Bittersweet Sip
-
Finally, after what felt like an eternity, I got my highly anticipated Strawberry Matcha, along with a strawberry almond croissant. First sip? It was good—but was it $20 good? That’s where I struggled. The drink was delicious, but the size felt more like a medium at best, when I ordered a large. And the croissant? Amazing, but I couldn’t shake the thought that I could’ve grabbed a similar (if not better) pastry from Kerckhoff at UCLA for a fraction of the price.
My friend Ashley ordered the same Strawberry Matcha, only to find out hers had practically no strawberry. Meanwhile, Kristen and Melissa, who both ordered lattes, were obsessed. Melissa said her Hazelnut Oatmilk Latte was one of the best she’s ever had, so clearly, the coffee girls were winning.
As we left Century City, overpriced drinks in hand, we still felt like the hottest girls in the mall—because, at the end of the day, it’s about the vibes, right? Below I linked my friend Kristen’s ADORABLE TikTok documenting our experience.
- Would I go back?
-
Honestly, I had fun purely because of the experience and the company. But in terms of whether I’d go out of my way for Chamberlain Coffee again? Probably not—unless it was a payday splurge or I happened to already be in Century City. That being said, my latte-loving friends would argue otherwise, and that’s the beauty of personal taste. Just because it wasn’t worth the price for me doesn’t mean it won’t be for someone else.
I might still buy Chamberlain’s matcha to try at home (especially since I’m more of a K-cup girl, and I don’t think she has pods yet). I want to love her brand so badly—but for now, I wouldn’t necessarily recommend it to a friend, purely because I nearly emptied my bank account for this trip.
Moral of the story? If you want to try it, go when the hype dies down. But if waiting in absurdly long lines for expensive coffee is your thing, I fully support your journey.