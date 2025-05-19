I Read Every Taylor Jenkins Reid Book – Here’s My Definitive Ranking

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taylor Jenkins Reid – where do I even start? One, she’s a New York Times bestselling author. Two, I would read her grocery list. That’s how amazing her writing is. With her newest book Atmosphere releasing next month, I figured now was the perfect time to revisit her full body of work.

But here’s my disclaimer: I genuinely love every book on this list. Ranking them doesn’t mean I think any of them are bad – it’s more about which ones hit me the hardest or made me feel so much I had to close the book and process. This is less of a “worst to best” and more of a “what absolutely wrecked me vs. what just made me cry once.”

Let’s dive in.

9. Evidence of the Affair

This is a short novella told through letters between two strangers whose spouses are having an affair, creating an emotionally impactful finished product. But, with it being under 100 pages, it simply doesn’t have the space to build the same level of character depth or heartbreak that TJR is known for. I still loved it, but it felt more like an appetizer than the full-course meal I’ve come to expect from her novels (I’m hungry while writing this, so don’t mind the food comparison).

8. After I Do

This book is about what happens after the honeymoon phase is truly over – it’s about a couple on the brink of divorce deciding to separate for a year with no contact, all in hopes of rediscovering themselves. It’s introspective and very, very human (which my social-anthropology-nerd self loves). What puts it lower on my list is just that it didn’t emotionally destroy me the way some of her other books did. Still, the simplicity of it is beautiful in its own right.

7. Maybe in Another Life

Oh, how I love a book that really makes me think, and this one accomplished that and more. It delivers two parallel timelines based on one choice the protagonist makes one night. It made me think deeply about fate, timing, and how life can shift based on the smallest decisions. I loved the concept, and I could not stop thinking about this one. Emotionally, though, it didn’t quite punch me in the gut like others did. So it lands here (with much love!).

6. One True Loves

When I first read the back cover of this one – about a woman whose husband is presumed dead, then comes back right after she gets engaged to someone else – I was immediately hooked and ready for the emotional rollercoaster. I was definitely not disappointed. It asks impossible questions about love and grief, yet it somehow doesn’t take sides. It’s only at #6 because the top five hit just a little harder. But this one still made my chest ache in the best way, and you truly don’t know how it’s going to get figured out until the very end.

5. Forever, Interrupted

This book made me cry. And cry again. Oh, and maybe cry another time. It follows a young widow navigating grief after her husband dies days after their wedding. It’s raw and incredibly emotional, so, needless to say, I loved it. It lands in the middle of the pack because while I loveee the emotional depth, it’s one of her earlier works, and you can feel how her storytelling has evolved since. Still, it’s heartbreakingly beautiful and (very!) underrated.

4. Malibu Rising

This book is an absolute whirlwind. Taking place over 24 hours, it follows four famous siblings as they host an annual party in their beachfront house. It has everything: plenty of scandals, sibling dynamics, emotional baggage, and a literal house fire. It’s very addicting and cinematic (when is a movie adaptation coming??). The only reason it isn’t in my top three is because I found myself more emotionally connected to her character-driven stories than this slightly plot-heavier one. But it’s really close.

3. Daisy Jones & The Six

Daisy Jones is a work of art. Inspired by Fleetwood Mac, this novel is written entirely in interview format (making it a great audiobook for any readers on the go, by the way). I was hooked from the very start and completely immersed in the storytelling. It even feels incredibly real – like you could Google the band and find their albums on Spotify (which now you technically can after the release of the amazing show adaptation!).

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

This was the first TJR book I read, so it will always have a special place in my heart. After going viral on BookTok during the COVID era, I knew I had to get my hands on it. And, not surprisingly, it delivered. A glamorous, heartbreaking, and very complex story of identity, fame, and forbidden love, I see why this is her most popular book yet. And, since it led me to the rest of TJR’s books, I’m immensely grateful.

1. Carrie Soto is Back

If someone asks me what my favorite book of all time is, I usually (after pausing for several seconds, since really, that has to be one of the hardest questions out there) land on saying this book. Why, as someone who has never played tennis, is a book about a pro tennis player my favorite book ever? I have no clue. But something about it just stuck. I felt like I was watching the tennis matches play out in front of my eyes. I laughed, cried, and cheered on the characters – which is everything an amazing book should make you do. If you have to pick just one from this list to read, this is the one I’d choose.

So, as you might be able to tell at this point, I’m pretty stoked for Atmosphere to come out on June 3. Where will it fall on this list? Who knows. But knowing Taylor Jenkins Reid, she’ll probably ruin my life (again), and I’ll thank her for it.