I Love, I Love 2025’s Next Big Thing: Malcolm Todd

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

If you’re anywhere on social media, you have probably heard the infectious line “I love, I love, I love, I love, I love, I love, I love” from the viral hit Chest Pain (I Love). Introducing alternative music’s self-proclaimed wholesome rockstar, Malcolm Todd. With sonic inspiration from Omar Apollo and Steve Lacy, he first made waves with his debut EP, Demos Before Prom, in 2022.

With his upcoming album, “Malcom Todd,” set to release on April 4th, here’s everything you need to know about music’s next big thing.

Who is this self-proclaimed “wholesome rockstar”?

The 21-year-old Los Angeles native began making music during the pandemic, turning moments of isolation into playful, genre-blending tracks that quickly resonated with listeners. With a laid-back yet infectious energy, Malcolm Todd embraces imperfection, letting his personality shine through in every song. His music is a reflection of his easygoing charisma—groovy, fun, and effortlessly cool—making it no surprise that he’s steadily building a loyal fanbase.

malcolm todd Discography

With groovy beats and lyrics linked to the ups and downs of young love, Gen Z can especially enjoy his discography.

Themes include growing up and navigating young adulthood. Titles such as “Demos Before Prom” and “Shower Shoes” encapsulate the transition from the lighthearted excitement of high school to the seemingly mundane yet essential aspects of young adulthood—like remembering your shower shoes in a communal dorm bathroom. His discography traces his artistic and personal growth, making each project a snapshot of his evolving sound and perspective.

2022: “Demos Before Prom” EP

With six short tracks, the instrumentals and groovy beats guide the listener through the sound of early Malcolm Todd. Songs ranging from a little over a minute and not exceeding 2:24 allow listeners to enjoy the music for its simplicity. This EP feels like a collection of sketches, offering glimpses into the melodies and ideas that would later develop into his signature style.

2023: “Shower Shoes” EP

With another six-track EP, Shower Shoes marks Todd’s transition into a more refined sound while still holding onto the carefree energy of Demos Before Prom. The title itself is a playful yet fitting metaphor for stepping into the realities of young adulthood—where seemingly small details, like having shower shoes, become part of the bigger picture of independence.

2024: “Sweet Boy”

This was Todd’s first album, and it feels like a complete body of work. With several feel-good hits and pieces of emotional vulnerability, fans can see the growth of his artistry. Some fun tracks, like the title track Sweet Boy, sonically resemble Steve Lacy’s Bad Habit—a clear nod to his influences—while still maintaining his distinct voice.

2025: “Malcolm Todd”

Todd’s most mature and developed album to date, Malcolm Todd cements his identity as an artist capable of crafting songs with lasting impact. Tracks like Chest Pain (I Love) and Bleed resonate with a broad audience, balancing timeless themes with compelling instrumentals. His storytelling is sharper, and his production has evolved to a level that feels both polished and deeply personal. With this album, Malcolm Todd proves that he’s not just capturing fleeting moments of young adulthood—he’s creating music that will stick with listeners long after they’ve outgrown their own shower shoes.

“Out-of-the-box” music videos

Malcolm Todd’s music videos are far from conventional. Instead of aiming for cinematic perfection, he leans into intentional flaws, giving his visuals a raw, playful charm. Videos like Roommates and Sweet Boy (featured above) feel more like a fun, self-made project than an Oscar-worthy production—and that’s exactly what makes them so enjoyable. He isn’t afraid to embrace imperfection, proving that authenticity and a sense of humor can be just as captivating as high-budget visuals.

“wholesome rockstar” tour

Todd did a brief UC tour in early 2025, and I had the opportunity to attend his show at UC San Diego—where he did not disappoint. He opened with Earrings and closed with Roommates, arguably his best song. His setlist also included a few unexpected covers, like Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather and Hoobastank’s The Reason, adding a nostalgic yet fresh touch to the performance.

What stood out the most, however, was the unmatched crowd engagement. A fan brought a sign reading, “I went to high school with Malcolm Todd,” which he proudly held up, even showing the audience a throwback picture printed on it. From the pit, he signed autographs, took a BeReal of the crowd, and graciously accepted a bouquet of roses from a fan—turning the concert into an intimate, almost communal experience.

If this is any indication, his upcoming Wholesome Rockstar tour is shaping up to be something truly special.

Why He’s Music’s Next Big Thing

In an age of Gen Z appreciating candid moments and authenticity, Malcolm Todd owns his personality. His music isn’t polished to perfection, his videos don’t take themselves too seriously, and that’s exactly what makes his artistry so compelling—you can feel the joy he pours into every note. Mark my words, just like I called it before Steve Lacy became a worldwide sensation: Malcolm Todd is music’s next big thing.