How to Prevent the Senioritis Scaries

While I am nowhere near an expert at procrastination prevention tactics, I too need some self motivation to stay productive in my final months of college.

Be Productive Now So You Can Skip the FOMO Later As a college senior with next to no motivation to learn and a lot of energy to celebrate, I for one understand senioritis. Even moreso, I understand the fear of missing out that starts looming days before my untouched assignments are even due. What I've found is that managing my assignments accordingly so that I can go out and have fun without having to worry about upcoming deadlines is the best method to fight procrastination. Finishing my workload during the week (even if it's not due until Sunday), allows me to have the flexibility to do whatever I please on the weekend, without stressing about due dates. Early Bird Gets the Worm I will be the first to admit that I do consider myself a morning person, so this strategy may not be everybody's cup of tea. That being said, I always find that the earlier I wake up, the more work I get done before it's too late in the day for me to burn out. After a good night's sleep my mind is at its clearest. The longer the day goes on though, the shorter my attention span gets. So, the best way for me to lock in is always bright and early with an iced coffee to get me going. When in Doubt…Write it Out As an avid journalist with assignments almost exclusively consisting of essays, writing is in one breath one of my greatest outlets and in the next a major nuisance. For me, the best way to fight the urge to procrastinate writing is by forcing myself to start. I know it sounds silly but, once my fingers start typing, my thoughts just start flowing. In short, begrudgingly writing may just be the best cure for procrastination.

While I can assure you that these productivity tactics have worked for me at one point or another, I must say that undergrad senioritis is a whole new monster. Whether you’re searching for jobs, applying for grad school or still just trying to figure out your post-grad plans, you’re exactly where you need to be.