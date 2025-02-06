How to Host the Ultimate Galentine’s on a Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Galentine’s Day isn’t just a day; it’s an event! It’s your excuse to go all out with your besties, take cute pics, and make memories that deserve their own photo dump. And the best part? You don’t need to drop a ton of cash to make it happen.

Whether you’re planning a cozy night in or a mini girls’ night out, here’s how to throw the ultimate Galentine’s celebration that looks like it belongs on Pinterest…without maxing out your credit card.

Set the Vibe with Aesthetics

Before anything else, the aesthetic needs to be on point. Think soft pinks, red accents, heart-shaped everything, and a cozy-yet-chic atmosphere. Here’s how to get the perfect Galentine’s vibe on a budget: • DIY Decor: Grab cheap heart balloons from the dollar store or make a love-themed photo wall with streamers and a pink sheet. • Fairy Lights: They instantly make everything look cuter and more expensive than it is. • Matching Pajamas or Outfits: If you’re staying in, get everyone to wear pink or red PJs. If you’re going out, coordinate cute outfits for the ultimate girl group aesthetic. • Themed Drink Station: Whether it’s mocktails, wine, or fun pink drinks (think strawberry lemonade with heart-shaped ice cubes), a DIY drink bar is so Galentine’s. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Osuna (@dee_illest_makeup)

DIY Charcuterie Boards (But Make It Sweet)

Forget overpriced snacks—this is your chance to make an elite Galentine’s charcuterie board. Think: • Heart-shaped strawberries • Chocolate-covered pretzels • Pink and red M&Ms • Mini cupcakes or macarons • Popcorn drizzled with white chocolate Pro tip: Serve it all on a cute cutting board or aesthetic serving tray for that hot girl hosting vibe.

Set Up a Viral Photo Booth Moment

Let’s be real… half the fun of Galentine’s Day is the photo ops. Create an aesthetic backdrop using: • A pink or red bedsheet • Heart-shaped balloons taped to the wall • A “Happy Galentine’s” banner (DIY or dollar store find) • Cute props like heart sunglasses, feather boas, or mini disco balls Then, grab a ring light and snap the cutest pics! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Decor Your Holiday (@decoryourholiday)

Have a Hot Girl Movie Marathon

No Galentine’s night is complete without a lineup of iconic chick flicks. Create a themed movie night based on your friend group’s vibe: • The Classic Rom-Com Night: 27 Dresses, 13 Going on 30, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days • The Girl Boss Era: Devil Wears Prada, Clueless, Legally Blonde • The 2000s Nostalgia Trip: Aquamarine, Princess Diaries, She’s the Man Set up a cozy area with pillows, blankets, and your charcuterie board, and you’ve got the ultimate girls night.

Make Friendship Bracelets

Channel your inner child and make DIY friendship bracelets. Grab a $5 bead kit from Amazon or a craft store and create bracelets with inside jokes, each other’s names, or fun phrases like BFF, Hot Girls Only, or XOXO. You could even film an aesthetic “making bracelets with my besties” TikTok with the trending (Taylor Swift) friendship bracelet song playing in the background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara makes the friendship bracelets (@somakethefriendshipbracelet)

Have a game night

Add some chaos to the night with some games… • We’re Not Really Strangers: The deep convos will have you in your feels. • Truth or Drink: Use pink lemonade or wine and spill your secrets. • Blindfolded Makeup Challenge: Take turns doing each other’s makeup blindfolded and try not to cry laughing. • Galentine’s Awards Ceremony: Hand out awards like Most Likely to Send a Delulu Text or Best Hype Girl and make it extra dramatic.

DIY “Open When” Letters for Your Besties

This is the cutest and most sentimental moment of the night. Write your friends little “Open When” letters for different situations, like: • “Open When You Need a Confidence Boost” • “Open When You’re Having a Bad Day” • “Open When You Miss Me” It’s heartfelt, budget-friendly, and gives your besties something meaningful to keep.