How To Have a Friendsgiving Feast In Your College Apartment

With Thanksgiving season upon us, Friendsgiving is officially here, too! For many of us (myself included), this will be our first Friendsgiving in our college apartments. This Friendsgiving, I want to skip the stress and avoid spending hours (and way too much money) trying to pull together a feast. From food to decorations to fun activities, this article will be your ultimate Friendsgiving guide! And if you’re a fellow UCLA student, you’re in luck – I’ll be sharing items you can easily grab right here in Westwood Village at stores like Target, Ralphs, HomeGoods, Whole Foods and Marshalls.

First things first, let’s talk decor!

You’ll want to find the cutest decorations to impress your friends and roommates this Friendsgiving. Stores like HomeGoods, Marshalls and Target have the cutest decor for Thanksgiving – from festive throw pillows to decorative plates! With Target being a short walk from campus, and Marshalls and HomeGoods just a 15-minute bus ride away in Sawtelle, there are plenty of affordable options. The best part? You can reuse the same decor for years to come!

Friendsgiving Food Made Simple

Now, what makes Friendsgiving is the food! Let’s be honest, we’re college students, and no one has time (or space) to cook a whole turkey. Luckily, we have rotisserie chickens! They’re quick, affordable, and honestly, they taste just as good, if not better. You can buy one to two rotisserie chickens, depending on the number of guests that will be attending your Friendsgiving. Local to Westwood, Whole Foods sells ready-to-eat rotisserie chickens for you and your guests to enjoy this Friendsgiving.

Next are mashed potatoes. Both Target and Ralphs sell instant mashed potatoes, making them the perfect, easy and time-saving dish for Friendsgiving. To go with your mashed potatoes, Target also sells bottled gravy, or you can buy instant gravy packs from Target as well, depending on your preference. Next, my personal favorite is mac and cheese! You can purchase some Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese from Target, giving you the option to either cook it in the oven or in the microwave. One of my other favorites is stuffing. You can purchase stovetop stuffing from Ralphs or Target that cooks in five minutes – talk about a time saver!

Sides & Drinks to Complete the Feast

Now for the sides and drinks! You can never go wrong with King’s Hawaiian rolls, which you can find at both Ralphs and Target. They’re soft, sweet and perfect for soaking up gravy. For veggies, grab either a can of mixed vegetables or a bag of frozen veggies from Target – both are super easy to make in minutes. For drinks, pick up a few packs of soda and some bottled water from Ralphs or Target to keep things simple and refreshing for your guests.

Sweet Treats for Dessert

After finishing your amazing Friendsgiving feast, who doesn’t want dessert? Both Target and Ralphs carry Marie Callender’s ready-to-bake pies, with flavors like “Dutch Apple” and “Lattice Cherry”. If you’re not in the baking mood (which, let’s be real, most of us aren’t after cooking everything else), you can always pick up premade cupcakes, cookies or pies, especially as Thanksgiving gets closer and stores stock plenty of festive treats!

Fun Friendsgiving Activities

Food aside, let’s talk about fun activities to enjoy with your friends this Friendsgiving! I personally love a good card game, and Target has so many options to choose from, like UNO and What Do You Meme? These games always lead to lots of laughs, friendly competition and unforgettable bonding moments – the perfect way to end the night and make lasting memories with your friends.

Ultimately, I hope this shopping guide helps make your Friendsgiving planning and hosting a little easier and a lot less stressful. From good food to fun card games, Friendsgiving is all about creating great memories with your closest friends and enjoying the holiday season together.