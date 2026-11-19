This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes I get stuck in a loop of replaying the same album or even the same song, ad nauseam. It’s especially bad when I get in my car and realize I’m not even excited to listen to music anymore. If you’re anything like me and occasionally find yourself getting sick of your music rotation, here are a few remedies and ways to discover new music that might reignite your love for listening.

Discover Weekly On Spotify

Whenever I start getting tired of my usual music rotation, I turn to Spotify’s Discover Weekly, which curates a playlist based on my listening habits. Not only is it a great way to discover new music, but it’s also introduced me to plenty of lesser-known artists.

Discover Weekly has helped me find some of my new favorite musicians, including Lucy Dacus, Rachel Chinouriri, and CMAT. Sometimes, all it takes is one new song to pull you out of a musical rut.

Asking Parents or Friends

A big part of my love for music stems from my parents. When I catch myself growing tired of my playlists, I usually browse theirs or simply ask what they’ve been listening to lately. Not only is this a fun way to discover new music, but it also makes me feel more connected to them when we’re far away.

I think there’s something special about sharing music across generations, too. Even asking your grandparents or friends about the songs they grew up listening to can open up an entirely new world of music you might never have discovered on your own.

Magazines & videos

Many of the lesser-known musicians I love today are artists I’ve discovered through Rolling Stone and other music publications. Reading interviews, album reviews, and artist features can introduce you to musicians you might not otherwise stumble across.

I also love browsing through years of NPR Tiny Desk Concerts. It’s such a fun way to discover new artists, especially because you get to hear them perform live in a more intimate setting. Sometimes I’ll click on a Tiny Desk without knowing anything about the artist and leave with an entirely new favorite.

Record Stores

My last tip for falling back in love with music is to visit your local record store, flea market, or even a Goodwill. I love collecting records, and whenever I have a little extra money, I’ll treat myself to a record I’ve been wanting to add to my collection.

Afterward, I usually find myself revisiting albums I’ve bought in the past, which makes me appreciate my collection even more. It makes music feel like an experience again rather than just something playing in the background.

Music is such a big part of my day-to-day life, whether I’m doing homework, driving, or just going about my daily routine. Falling out of love with music is always frustrating, and it’s a cycle I find myself in almost monthly. I know I’m not alone in this feeling, so I hope these tips help you find your rhythm again, reignite your excitement for listening, and maybe even discover a few new favorite artists along the way.