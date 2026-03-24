How Studying Sociology the Way I Watch Reality TV

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before studying sociology, I would just watch reality TV for entertainment. For some reason, I was always gravitated toward reality TV rather than soap operas or sitcoms. I think there is something unique about reality TV’s depiction of real life, alongside the drama and storylines, which makes it much more interesting. Of course, we know reality TV isn’t 100% raw reality, and often things are dramatized or manipulated for entertainment. However, after taking sociology classes as a sociology major, it really started to put things into perspective. I began to notice how reality TV subconsciously plays into social structures and human interaction. This article will explore how studying sociology changed the way I watch reality television and how it made me pay more attention to things like power dynamics, gender roles, representation, and the role editing plays in shaping what viewers see.

The shows I grew up watching

Some of the reality tv shows I grew up watching were Dance Moms and Keeping Up with the Kardashians. At the time, I mostly watched them for the drama between the cast members and the personalities of the people on the shows. I never really thought about anything deeper than what was happening in each episode. Now the shows I tend to watch include Love Island USA, 90 Day Fiancé, 1000-lb Sisters, and even shows like Baddies. While these shows are all very different from each other, studying sociology has made me watch them in a way that is much more meaningful and analytical. Instead of solely watching for entertainment, I now notice the social dynamics between people and the ways their behavior reflects broader social expectations.

Power dynamics in reality TV

One thing I have realized while watching reality TV is that it has made me more aware of the power dynamics that exist within these shows. For example, in Dance Moms, Abby Lee Miller clearly held a lot of authority over the dancers and their mothers. Looking back at the show now, it is easier to see the power imbalance between the adults running the studio and the children who were expected to perform, which is now clearly unethical. Similarly, in shows like Love Island, social hierarchies often develop between contestants depending on popularity, attractiveness, or whether someone is in a couple. These dynamics can be created by the cast themselves, the producers, or even the fans watching the show. Overall, these dynamics reflect larger ideas about status and social competition within our society that sociologists often discuss.

Gender Roles and Relationships

Something else I began to notice when watching TV as a sociology major is how often stereotypical gender roles are being portrayed, especially in relationships. Shows like 90-day fiancé and Love Island often showcase certain expectations that both men and women are supposed to uphold. Women are usually portrayed as being overly emotional or dramatic, while men are often shown to be dominant or emotionally unavailable. Not only do these portrayals reinforce gender stereotypes and roles, but they can also influence young people in how they should go about relationships. In shows like Baddies, there is also a pattern of constantly putting women against each other in conflict and social competition. Instead of promoting unity and women’s empowerment, this show frames women as rivals, which can take steps backward when it comes to women supporting women.

@90dayofficial “You never really asked, and so I just never mentioned it.” 😅 Lisa reveals that the’s still married on 90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days, Sunday at 8P. ♬ original sound – 90dayfiance

The Role of Editing and Production

Watching reality while also studying sociology made me think deeply about how much reality TV is produced. While reality TV is showcased to be “reality”, many shows are heavily produced having many scenes being manipulated at the hands of the producers. Producers often study societal trends and know that viewers naturally gravitate towards conflict, gossip, and drama. The way scenes are cut together, the placement of dramatic music, and the order of events in which are shown in episodes can influence how viewers perceive cast members. Some people may receive a “villain edit”, while others can be portrayed in a more positive light. Realizing this made me understand that reality TV is not simply capturing reality, but rather constructing a narrative that is meant to entertain a certain audience.

Ultimately, studying sociology gave me a new perspective when watching reality TV. As a sociology major, I now have a better understanding of why I enjoy reality TV so much. In a way, my love for reality TV has also helped me realize why I enjoy studying sociology, because both involve observing people, relationships, and social dynamics. Watching reality TV also made me realize that it is not an accurate depiction of everyday life. Many moments are set up for the cameras, with heavy emphasis on drama, gender roles, and social conflict and hierarchy. Even with this new perspective, I still love watching reality TV. I actually enjoy watching it more now, it makes the shows even more interesting and entertaining because I now watch them with a sociological perspective. Studying sociology has made me more fascinated with society and the ways the media reflects and shapes how people interact with one another.