This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are so conditioned to judge a book by its cover. Or, dare I say, beliefs by their color? In our current political climate, a person is immediately shrouded in a blue or red hue, often being marked before we’ve learned anything about their actual character. These days, it seems as if we are forced to imbue every facet of life with political significance.

Let’s examine why that is. It doesn’t necessarily seem to be a problem with older generations. They seem more willing to compartmentalize their relationships with friends and family from their personal politics. But this doesn’t seem to be the case with Gen Z.

I’d like to blame it on COVID and the age of performative social media activism. For a while, we seemed to believe that not reposting an Instagram story meant someone was indifferent to activism, content to watch the world fall apart through TikToks. Thus, divisiveness became all we knew. You were either hyper-liberal or as conservative as they came. There was no in-between. Actually, there was an in-between, but we were undeniably blind to it.

I can’t blame us. After all, voting is not an entirely abstract act. By voting a certain way, a person can literally advocate for the stripping of female autonomy or the elimination of access to gender-affirming care. Our generation has grown accustomed to viewing political beliefs as an extension of personal values and morals. And in today’s political landscape, perhaps they are. So what place does this have in dating?

I dabbled in Hinge for a while — a month, to be exact (hated it) — for research purposes, and the way I judged people was foreign and fascinating. I was less inclined to match with people who listed a moderate political affiliation on their profiles and completely avoided anyone who identified as conservative. For those who decided not to participate in that specific question, I was curious. Were they involved in politics at all? Were they informed? Did they care? How many Instagram stories did they post for BLM in 2020? I wondered if I was the only one who thought this way, so I asked my friends and Instagram followers.

Most said that politics on a profile means everything, and some said it means very little to them. Responses also revealed some interesting differences across gender. Women said they cared a lot, with many expressing a desire for someone whose voting choices reflected their respect for them and their rights. Surprisingly, men and women seemed to share this sentiment. I had naively expected men to be less concerned with political compatibility. Some said there was a limit to how invested they were in their partner’s political views, but overall, they’d like to at least be aware of them. Others wished that the apps offered options beyond the traditional confines of capitalist political affiliations.

I invite you to use this article to reflect on your own reservations about dating. How likely are you to hear someone out? Are you ever able to see someone’s political affiliation as an opportunity for open communication, or are you reluctant to engage?

By judging each other based on two opposing political categories, are we contributing to the divide we are so desperate to mend? Or, alternatively, is this harsh judgment necessary in an attempt to reshape someone’s views? Does a couple with opposing beliefs still make for a good pairing, or is that an ideal lost to the age of ’90s rom-coms and whispers of a JFK Jr. presidency?