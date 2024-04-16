How I Stay Motivated While Studying For The LSAT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

I’ve dedicated a majority of the last few months to preparing for the LSAT and have learned a few tricks along the way. The LSAT is known to be an extremely difficult text, and not just because the questions are extremely vague, but also because it really is a race to finish in the minimum time you recieve. Studying for a test like this can be brain frying and each person is different in how they work around it. I claim to be no professional as I have yet to take the exam, but here are some tips that have helped me stay motivated to study.

Focus on Daily Objectives It’s pretty well known among pre-law students that studying for the LSAT will be time consuming. When I first began studying, I focused heavily on the amount of hours I completed, making sure that I hit the three to four hour mark everyday. However, I quickly realized that by doing this I was wasting time, mindlessly completing sections without really digesting anything. So, I shifted my focus to complete certain objectives everyday. I create a list of topics that I need to understand fully before I can call it a day, and this way I am able to better prioritize my weaknesses rather than confusing myself with 100 different things everyday. By focusing on objectives, I have also cut down my study time while retaining more information than I was before. Photo by Jessica Lewis via Unsplash Allot a Fair Amount of Time For Each Section Studying the same topic for hours on end can get extremely dull fairly quickly. In order to ensure that I am staying focused and using my time wisely, I frequently switch between topics. This means that I’ll start off with logic games and switch to reading comprehension but then later come back to logic games to ensure that all the topics are still covered. Since no one section on the LSAT holds more weight than the other, it’s important to study all three of them equally. Additionally, by switching around topics, I am giving myself some time to process difficult concepts before I come back around and apply what I learned to a problem set. Maks Styazhkin on Unsplash Utlize Different Study Environments Switching around the different study spots on campus has been my saving grace while I’ve been studying. Sitting in one environment or coming back to the same place everyday makes me feel trapped and like I have no choice but to study. However, by switching it up and heading to local coffee shops or different campus buildings, I have been able to keep myself more motivated to sit down and study. Also, the different vibes of each place really help me tap in and get focused. It may just be me, but when I am around a lot of people studying I am more motivated to focus and get my work done. Photo by Charlotte May from Pexels Stay Focused on the Bigger Picture It’s easy to get discouraged when you’re on a bad run and don’t do so well on a few prep-tests/practice sections. This has happened to me more than a few times and I have wanted nothing more than to quit. However, at times like these it is important to recognize that the LSAT is such a minor proportion of your life and remember exactly why you want to take the test. Stay focused and study to the best of your abilities, but remember that your life will consist of much more than just this test. Taking the pressure off the situation has helped me perform much better. Photo by Emily Ranquist from Pexels Schedule Free Time Scheduling downtime is probably one of the most important things to do when studying for a major test like this. It is easy to get caught up in the material and start stressing about every little factor, so some time away from studying is necessary. You’ll allow your brain some space to rejuvenate and really comprehend the material. And beyond that, none of this will be worth it if you are not enjoying yourself, so remember a little break is never a bad idea! Photo by Rod Long from Unsplash

These are just a few of the ways that I ensure that the LSAT stays at the top of my priorities and I am able to ensure that I benefit from my studying. To stay motivated, it’s important that you follow a study plan that fits your lifestyle. I have found 7sage and Khan Academy to be extremely helpful resources, as they are self-paced. 7sage has been extremely beneficial for me because they have videos that explain literally every question of every single LSAT administered to date. I wish you good luck on your LSAT journey and a reminder that, at the end of the day, it really is just a test!