This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Remember when Christmas meant waking up at 6 a.m., running downstairs in your pajamas, and tearing through presents before the sun even came up? Or, for my Hispanic girlies, waiting up until midnight to open gifts and hug everyone?

But things are looking a little different now. Christmas is around the corner yet again, and for many, it’s our first Christmas as adults and in college. For others, we’re only getting older (sorry!), but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Many adults make Christmas feel less magical and so nostalgic that it’s almost sad.

I’ll be the first to tell you that’s not true.

For starters, let’s talk about traditions. When we were younger, I feel like all we cared about were the presents. We wanted to see if we got everything on our wish lists and eagerly waited to unwrap them. We participated in our family traditions simply because we had to — it was what we did every year. We didn’t necessarily understand its significance or the meaning tied to the holiday, but now, as we’re getting older, they’re not just things we do; they’ve become much more meaningful.

Emotionally speaking, Christmas can mean more as an adult. This is because you get to cherish memories and continue preserving and carrying traditions wherever you go. For me, Noche Buena is now more about gathering around the table, drinking Chocolate Abuelita, and enjoying some tamales. This means so much more than it did when I was a kid. I look forward to gathering with everyone and sharing old family stories.

Another great thing about traditions is that we’re now old enough to create our own! That’s what makes Christmas much more fun. You can start a Secret Santa tradition with friends and laugh about the funny and absurd gifts you give each other. You can decorate your dorm or apartment for the first time, pick out your own ornaments, or host a Christmas movie night. Even going Christmas shopping with your own money feels different. Now you’re the one reading people’s wish lists and finding the perfect gift for someone you love. I swear, it’s fun.

Alongside Christmas traditions come all festive activities we’re now free to enjoy. As kids, Christmas was mostly limited to our homes or those of family members. Now, we’re free to make plans with friends and enjoy all the festive activities the season has to offer. Whether it’s driving down Candy Cane Lane to admire the lights, going ice skating, visiting a holiday market, or simply grabbing a seasonal sweet treat with your girls, there’s always something to look forward to. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love an excuse to dress up in a cute holiday outfit and take pictures? These experiences give us the opportunity to make memories outside our usual family celebrations and create a little holiday magic of our own.

Sure, maybe we’re not as ecstatic about the opening presents anymore. Maybe we’re the ones buying the gifts now and decorating our living spaces, but that’s because we’ve grown up. We have to learn to embrace that rather than let the idea of Christmas losing its magic get in the way. The magic is just a little different now, but it’s just as good — or, in my opinion, even better.