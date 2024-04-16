Here’s Your Sign To Get That Brazilian Wax

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

I just recently faced one of my biggest fears: the infamous full Brazilian wax. I’ve thought about getting it done forever (the constant shaving from swim and water polo will get to ya), but always backed out at the last minute. I was literally just so terrified that it would be super painful, and also was still weirded out about someone getting all up in my business like that.

But I was tired of being scared (and of shaving), and finally decided to bite the bullet. I scheduled an appointment at a place my friend recommended (shout out SUGARED + BRONZED) and forced myself to actually show up. And I am so happy that I did.

I’ll be honest, my biggest deterrent was the pain. I knew it was going to hurt, but I just didn’t know what to expect, which made it ten times scarier.

And I’ll be honest again, it did hurt. But it really isn’t as bad as you would imagine, in the sense that the pain goes away pretty quickly. It hurts pretty bad right after the strip is pulled, but only for a few seconds, and then it starts to dull pretty quick. And once it was all over, it didn’t hurt much; the area was just sensitive for the rest of the day and felt a little sore (that’s the best way I can think of to describe it).

But the pain is totally manageable. And the whole thing is pretty quick; my entire appointment was literally less than 20 minutes, and that included all the aftercare, which is all the oils to prevent irritation. It’s 20 minutes of pain and discomfort for two weeks of no hair and no ingrown hairs or anything, and that’s a totally reasonable bargain in my opinion.

Another one of my reasons for being scared was about the lack of privacy in the whole operation. Your waxer is going to get all up and in there, and it was super weird for me at first. But my waxer was honestly the sweetest, and she went out of her way to help me through it and make me feel comfortable. They do this for a living and are super used to the whole procedure, which helped me feel less awkward because although it felt weird for me, it was the norm for them. There wasn’t anything for me to be ashamed of or embarrassed about.

Eventually, I got used to the feeling, too, and I began to feel totally comfortable (and one perk of the pain is that it makes that feeling go away pretty quick!). And when the awkwardness was gone, I even found myself laughing out loud because of how funny I felt, especially being in all the positions I got put in.

/ Unsplash

Overall, if this is something that you are even remotely interested in or considering, I completely recommend that you at least try it out. It’s definitely an interesting experience, but like I said earlier, any of the pain or awkwardness is totally worth it in my book. Also, I felt so proud of myself for going out of my comfort zone like this, and it made me feel so good to do that for myself. So, if you’re looking for a sign to get that Brazilian, this is it!