Here Is Why Audiences Don’t Need a Project X Sequel

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

In the era of Hollywood’s obsession for sequels, reboots, and spin-offs, rumors are swirling about a possible female-led sequel to the notorious found-footage party film, Project X. While the original movie gained a cult following for its wild antics and chaotic portrayal of teenage revelry, a primary reason that this film succeeded was simply because of the fact that it was a product of its time. With club culture and partying at an all-time low for Generation Z, it is absolutely essential to question whether a sequel is truly necessary (or if it will even succeed). So, as promised, here are some reasons why I think that audiences don’t need another Project X.

The original Project X, released in 2012, was an explosion of adolescent escapism, capturing the essence of a wild high school party gone completely haywire. With an unmatched sound track and brilliant casting decisions (I mean, who doesn’t love Miles Teller?), this film acted as the quintessential 2010’s teen party flick. However, a large part of this film’s success was due to its spectacle, primarily displayed through the crude humor, the sexual objectification of young women, and the awkwardly intimate moments that come with the puberty of teen boys. Revisiting the same formula with a female-led cast risks feeling like a tired retread. When the original film relies so heavily on the protagonists being wild and immature young men, an all-female cast will most definitely not be able to evoke the same tone and mood of the original.

While a female-led sequel could offer an opportunity for empowering representation and a fun new twist on the beloved party film, there’s also a large risk of falling into stereotypes or clichés about teenage girls (because we all know how great Hollywood is with authentically portraying the female experience). The original Project X was criticized for its shallow characterization and glorification of reckless behavior, and a sequel must tread carefully to avoid perpetuating harmful tropes. Simply because female characters are given lead roles doesn’t inherently make them more meaningful.

Additionally, society’s attitudes toward party culture and teenage behavior have seriously changed since the release of the original Project X. With growing concerns about mental health, substance abuse, and consent, a sequel that glamorizes excessive partying without addressing these issues could feel seriously out of touch with contemporary values. The traditional party film genre often relied on the sexual exploitation and conquering of women as a primary goal for male protagonists within the film. While it might be interesting to explore the reversal of this theme through a gender swap, it might feel inauthentic and stale to audiences due to the overuse of this stereotypical plot progression tactic.

Instead of revisiting the past, why not use the momentum of the original Project X to explore new narratives and perspectives? Personally, I think that a female-led party film sounds awesome, so why does it need to have a pre-existing connection to male-focused intellectual property in order to be greenlit? There’s a wealth of untapped stories waiting to be told about adolescence, friendship, and coming-of-age experiences for young women that would be just as interesting and fresh as the original, with or without revolving around epic parties or outrageous stunts.

Generally, sequels often struggle to recapture the magic of the original, leading to disappointment among fans and critics alike. By attempting to replicate the success of Project X, a sequel runs the risk of diluting the impact of the original film and tarnishing its legacy, not to mention undervaluing the success and audience connection that female-led and female-made films can create. If audiences are desperate for a new female coming-of-age party film, studios and writers should follow in the footsteps of directors like Olivia Wilde (Booksmart, 2019) and Will Gluck (Easy A, 2010), two filmmakers who managed to allow their female protagonists the opportunity to give a fresh perspective on the coming-of-age party movie and the ability to provide audiences with deep complexity that they can connect with.

Ultimately, the decision to greenlight a Project X sequel rests in the hands of filmmakers and studio executives (which will most likely end up happening, unfortunately). However, it’s worth considering whether audiences truly need another installment of a franchise that may have run its course. Instead of dwelling on the past, audiences, filmmakers, and studios alike should embrace the opportunity to explore new stories and voices that reflect the unique specificity of the female teenage experience in the 21st century.