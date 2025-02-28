Her Campus at UCLA’s Guide to Road Tripping Across California- Playlist Edition w/ FlixBus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Whether you’re looking to do some soul searching or to step out to touch some grass, every road trip deserves the perfect playlist. From girls trips to solo weekends, Her Campus at UCLA has you covered for every occasion!

Introspective Solo Escape– for when you’re having an existential crisis, driving at 2 am, or just want to be alone.

Cough Syrup by Young the Giant Trouble by Cage The Elephant Sweet Disaster by DREAMERS Green Light by Lorde Ceilings by Lizzy McAlpine

Classic Coachella Caravan– for when you want an upbeat, yet funky vibe to get you ready for your festival pre-game.

Kiss This by The Struts hot girl bummer by blackbear Oysters In My Pocket by Royel Otis Fascination by Alphabeat Modern Girl by Bleachers

Wine Country Girls Weekend– for when the only thing coming between you and your girls is a glass of red wine.

Semi-Charmed by Third Eye Blind Suddenly I See by KT Tunstall Put Your Records On by Ritt Momney You’re So Vain by Carly Simon Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

Dreamy Coastal Getaway– for when you want to roll your windows down, listen to some good tunes, and enjoy a breezy drive up the coast.

Damn Shame by LAUNDRY DAY Backyard Boy by Claire Rosinkranz Sunroof by Nicky Youre, hey daisy Call Me Up by daydreamers Purple Teeth by The Bravery by Del Water Gap

Off The Grid Nature Drive- for when you’re ready to let go of everything and go completely unplugged.

Mountain Sound by Of Monsters and Men The River by Daisy Jones & The Six Maine by Noah Kahan Landslide by Fleetwood Mac Sedona by Houndmouth

