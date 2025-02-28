Getting Short n’ Sweet(er)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

With two Grammy wins, sold-out tour shows, and dominating the charts as No. 1, Miss Sabrina Carpenter has done it again; she’s released a sweeter edition of her latest album. Short n’ Sweet just got new additions to expand on the original release in August 2024. Right in time for Valentine’s Day, her Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) gave us bonus tracks to keep us singing our hearts out.

So let’s get to business- being a “busy woman” is hard, which Sabrina knows well, especially with midterms. The release of a deluxe version has truly lifted my spirits. The deluxe edition includes five bonus tracks: “15 Minutes,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” “Busy Woman,” “Bad Reviews,” and a new version of “Please, Please, Please” featuring Dolly Parton.

“15 Minutes”

Sabrina is a rising pop star who is far from fading after just 15 minutes of fame. In this song, she playfully references how much she accomplishes with her time, blending clever wordplay with little playful sexual innuendos. The song radiates confidence, putting the spotlight all on her and not needing much to achieve such success. She knows her worth and refuses to be reduced to a fleeting moment with what others have to say. In case it wasn’t noticed, the five new songs have a total runtime of 15 minutes. What a coincidence!

“Please, Please, Please” (feat. Dolly Parton)

As “Slim Pickins” already gave off major Dolly Parton vibes, it was only fitting that the legendary country queen herself hopped on a Short n’ Sweet track. The original “Please, Please, Please” had fans obsessed when it dropped in June 2024, with its cinematic music video featuring Barry Keoghan and the song’s underlying plea for a lover to behave. With the addition of Dolly’s signature country twang, this version brings a new layer of storytelling, making the song feel even more raw and emotionally charged.

“Couldn’t Make it harder”

From the very first listen, I was captivated by this track. Sabrina masterfully conveys the struggle of emotional detachment and the challenge of embracing her authentic self in past relationships. She paints a picture of being difficult to love—guarding her heart while still yearning for fun and connection. The subtle hardship of love woven into the sample or interpolation of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” from Grease adds a nostalgic yet poignant touch. The vulnerability in her voice combined with the sweeping instrumentals makes this a standout addition to the album.

“busy woman”

The wait is over! After teasing fans with snippets and a limited digital release, the full version of this song feels like a well-earned reward. With witty lyrics balancing confidence and exhaustion, Sabrina infuses her signature humor and sharp double entendres. A true girl-power anthem, it’s a self-worth reminder—your time is too valuable for those who don’t deserve it. Capturing the modern dating mindset, it underlines setting boundaries and refusing to wait for someone who won’t recognize your worth. But Sabrina might make an exception—only on her terms—if you bring your A-game. Match her energy, surpass expectations, or don’t expect a text back. There are always better things ahead—so never settle and keep that calendar open.

bad reviews

Sabrina turns a blind eye to judgment and doubt, fully embracing love despite past disappointments. With a history of highly publicized relationships, there’s an underlying need to prove—to herself, her partner, and the world—that this time is different. Yet, the song reveals the familiar cycle: ignoring red flags, cutting off friends, wrestling with logic and emotion, and ultimately convincing herself that this one has to be better and not admit that she’s wrong. It’s a raw, self-aware confession of believing in love so deeply that she’s willing to endure the very things she swore she wouldn’t—only to realize, once again, that some patterns are hard to break. Sometimes, we can’t help being hopeless romantics.

Final thoughts

With these new additions, Sabrina Carpenter has only solidified Short n’ Sweet as one of her most compelling eras yet. The deluxe tracks bring fresh perspectives, whether it’s playful confidence, emotional honesty, or just pure fun. Each song feels intentional, adding layers to the already dynamic album. She didn’t just give us more songs—she gave us more of herself.