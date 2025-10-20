Garde-Robe: Styling New College Students with Confidence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting college is exciting but also overwhelming. From game-day outfits to first-day-of-class fits, figuring out what to wear can add stress when you just want to feel comfortable and confident. That is where Garde-Robe comes in.

Garde-Robe is an app designed to make fashion simple, in an innovative way. Originally created to share pieces you love; it’s great for girls entering college, it helps you build outfits that feel authentic and stylish as you step into a new stage of life.

Why Freshmen Love It:

If you’re a freshman wondering what to wear for your first day, or you’ve got game day coming up and no idea where to start, Garde-Robe is your go-to. It is more than just fashion. It is a way to shop, plan, and manage your outfits while also getting feedback from people you trust. Clothes are not just about style. They are about expressing yourself and feeling comfortable as you take on new experiences.

Mika Slander

Founder’s Vision:

Sarah Findlay, founder of Garde-Robe, says, “We’re just really trying to create like a more authentic shopping experience where it’s not an influencer that’s like pushing something on you because they’re gonna make like a commission. Like it’s really like, hey I love these shoes and I think you should check them out, and so it’s really about like infusing online shopping with like interactivity but also authenticity.”

This vision comes to life through the app’s features, which make styling and shopping interactive, personal, and fun.

Walking Through the App:

As I’ve been using Garde-Robe and the browser extension, I’ve loved how many options it offers. Whenever I’m online shopping or eyeing clothes I want feedback on, I can just add them into the app and either share a folder with pieces I think would look good together or send my profile directly to friends or family.

I love using Garde-Robe when I’m eyeing clothes and want to get opinions from friends or family. I love being able to input items I already own to build a real-life closet inside the app. It is split into a Wishlist and a Closet, and the Closet feature is specifically useful because you can design outfits from pieces you already have and see them together without trying everything on. As well, you can get your friends’ approval on outfits you’ve created or the new pieces you’re shopping for, all in one place.

Mika Slander

Mika Slander

For incoming college students stepping into a brand-new environment, Garde-Robe takes the stress out of asking “what do I wear?” and turns it into something fun. It is not just about fashion. It is about confidence, community, and starting this next chapter feeling like yourself.