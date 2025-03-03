From Sunrise Swims to Cake Flips: Making Birthdays Feel Special

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

For my apartment of seven, winter quarter is the quarter of birthdays. An often slow and gloomy quarter transforms into one filled with love and laughter as we celebrate four of my cherished roommates entering a new year of life. I have always found it particularly special how our apartment celebrates people, making them feel loved and valued by everyone they hold near and dear.

Birthdays give us a chance to celebrate the people we love and appreciate, and our apartment has perfected the art of making each one uniquely special. The traditions range from early morning adventures to nightly gatherings, ensuring that each birthday is filled with surprises for the person we are honoring. For one roommate, that means a sunrise swim and yoga class, and for another, that might mean a night out or a beach bonfire at sunset.

One staple of our birthday traditions is the cake flip. We adapted this tradition from our roommate’s family – each person has to flip their birthday cake in the air and try to catch it upright when it comes back down. This tradition is my absolute favorite part of our celebrations and one that everyone looks forward to. We make the cake on a plastic cutting board glued down with frosting so it’s easy to flip. From there, we either have a flawless execution or the cake can end up on the floor – either way, it’s a fun and exciting tradition that is always a moment to remember.

Parties and events we throw also do not need to be elaborate or expensive. Decorations are often homemade (a party pack of construction paper HATES to see us coming), and we rely on creative efforts for decor rather than investing in decorations to use for one day. This allows us to uniquely tailor each day for the birthday person, incorporating fun details that reflect their interests and fit their theme.

Beyond our traditions of cake flips and party decor, the little details make our birthday celebrations feel extra special. From handwritten watercolor birthday cards to chats around the table late into the night, the love and effort poured into every celebration is truly amazing and makes each person feel special.

As winter quarter continues, so do our celebrations. In a season that often feels long and monotonous, these birthdays give us something to look forward to, a reminder of the love and friendship that fill our apartment. Whether it’s jumping into freezing water at sunrise, cheering for a successful cake flip, crafting decorations late into the night, or just sitting and talking around the dinner table surrounded by those we love, every birthday is an opportunity to create new memories and celebrate the people who make life brighter.