Festive Fall Favorites: Open the Laptop, Burn the Popcorn, and Settle in for a Movie 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

It’s that time of year again. Carols infiltrate Whole Foods, cardigans come out of their closet hibernation, and variants of pumpkin and peppermint make their way into every baked good and candle. Essentially, the holidays have begun. Fall and winter are a time of coziness, rejuvenation and maybe one too many PSL’s or egg nogs — and there’s nothing worse than being all bundled up with nothing to watch. Where’s the fun in mindlessly perusing the hub of streaming services, only to land on a decision and have someone else disagree or just have that feeling that it’s not a that movie kind of night? Well, let me be your saving grace.

As a self-proclaimed festive-movie-connoisseur, I’ve spent a fair amount of time perusing Netflix, Max, Hulu and even my home DVD collection (shout out to anyone who remembers VCRs). I was raised with the mindset that a good family movie night had few competitors and I take that to heart in college, especially when you want to socialize or spend time with a friend (or even yourself) but also kind of need to be nonverbal. Out of all this, I’ve amassed a steady collection of fall-to-winter favorites that I rotate every season and lucky for you, I’ve decided to break down 4 options that will leave you satisfied, content, and frankly just glad you read this article. Without further ado, let’s get to it!

Dead Poets Society I don’t think I’ve ever been the same since watching this film for the first time — which was when I was about 14 years old, on a brisk November night with my brother. 14 is already an impressional age, but even if I watched it now, on the cusp of my twenties, it would hit the same. That’s because it’s a timeless story: it’s about love, growing up, finding yourself and as a trigger warning, it does handle some serious topics (TW: suicide). Set at an all-boys boarding school, this film is more character-based than plot-based. There’s a storyline, but more so, it’s about life. With notes of queer influence, especially how MM love manifests in environments where it would be highly frowned upon, this movie will have you laughing, crying and feeling everything in between. It stars Robin Williams as an enigmatic poetry teacher, ruffling the feather’s of this normally rigid school and introducing his students to a bigger world. Sporting some of the most famous quotes, such as “We don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race” and a tear-inducing “Oh Captain, my Captain” moment, you must watch Dead Poets Society at least once in your life — and I’d argue, now is the perfect time. Rotten Tomatoes Available on Hulu Four Weddings and a Funeral Another oldie but a goodie, Four Weddings and a Funeral is the perfect movie to christen the change of seasons. British, witty and starring a phenomenal cast — including Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell and Kristin Scott Thomas — this movie has you falling in love with the socially-awkward yet charming main character (Grant) as he suffers from a bad case of loneliness. With vibes reminiscent of Love Actually and Notting Hill, this story follows his friend group (one you’ll definitely be jealous of) and their frequent nights spent celebrating other friends’ nuptials. Heartwarming is the best way to describe this movie and while it did make me cry (you’ll know when), it was the good kind of crying — the crying because when shown right, romantic and platonic love are truly the backbone of our lives and without it, we really have nothing left. Please do yourself a favor and watch this movie. IMDb Good Will Hunting The product of Matt Damon’s Harvard playwriting assignment and then co-writing collaboration with Ben Affleck, this movie is so quotable and prolific for a reason. From “I gotta go see about a girl” to “It’s not your fault” (even writing that now hurts my soul) and even citing Daniel Vickers’ “Farmers and Fishermen: Two Centuries of Work in Essex County,” page 98, this film can be classified as a rom-com but also something much deeper and more profound. I like to think of the film as the love child between two up-and-comers in the entertainment world with dreams and risks that demand to be pursued — and that’s the kind of spirit you can feel in every scene, every line, every moment of this film. Back on the Robin Williams train, this movie forces you to assess what you’re living for and why you make the choices you do all while giving you a good time. In an effort not to spoil, you just have to trust me when I say this movie is perfect for your next contemplative fall or winter evening and you will not regret watching it. Available on Hulu, Amazon (for rent/purchase) Miramax The Holiday #4 The Holiday Last but certainly not least, The Holiday is a staple in my household (along with the others on this list, but this one especially). It’s a classic, and for good reason. With a star-studded cast, including Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Rufus Sewell, and even John Krasinski (hello Jim appearance!) as Diaz’s trusty assistant, the entertainment factor of this film is insane. Here’s the premise: Diaz’ workaholic character based in Los Angeles just found out her boyfriend has cheated on her with his assistant. She snaps. Winslet’s character has been horrifically in love with her ex-boyfriend, another journalist in London, and at the company Christmas party, he announces his engagement to another woman. Both find themselves alone, weepy (on Winslet’s end), and depressed at Christmas. They offer to switch houses, just for the holiday. What unfolds in both women’s lives is a rediscovery of themselves, a reclamation of their lives and yes, falling in love with men from their new homes. The key to this movie is every subplot, my favorite being Winslet’s elderly neighbor who somehow has influenced the entire entertainment industry yet eats his meals alone every day, something she decides to change. Every character has love change their lives, and the holiday that began out of heartbreak quickly morphs into a life-changing few weeks. Even though I’ve seen this movie upwards of fifteen times, it never fails to make me laugh, smile, and generally feel good. I will never stop recommending this movie and that is why it’s the final one on this list, because if you take anything away from this article, it’s that you must watch The Holiday. Available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV (for purchase) IMDb

Armed with these four films, I’m confident those chilly nights staying in will turn into your favorites. Whether they’re paired with a festive treat or beverage, these movies will have you laughing, crying, and leave you happy you watched. So sit back, google one of them, and get watching.