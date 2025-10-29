This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-proclaimed Halloween enthusiast, there is no better time of year for me than the weeks preceding the holiday when it becomes socially acceptable to procrastinate schoolwork by scouring Pinterest for costumes.

This year, all three of my costumes are derived from female singers, so I found it appropriate to share my surplus of female icons to duplicate this Halloween with you all.