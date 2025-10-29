As a self-proclaimed Halloween enthusiast, there is no better time of year for me than the weeks preceding the holiday when it becomes socially acceptable to procrastinate schoolwork by scouring Pinterest for costumes.
This year, all three of my costumes are derived from female singers, so I found it appropriate to share my surplus of female icons to duplicate this Halloween with you all.
- Carrie Bradshaw’s Hamptons Hoedown Look
-
If I was blonde, this would be my costume in a heartbeat. As a Sex and the City loyalist and Carrie Bradshaw apologist, this look is absolutely revolutionary to me. This scene, arguably one of the most influential of the show, perfectly highlights Carrie’s internal struggle against adolescence and immaturity by positioning her flirty and fun outfit against Natasha’s classy and refined style. I cannot think of a more fun look to put together. Who doesn’t want to wear a leopard bandeau, a flowy maxi skirt and a cowboy hat?
- Amy Winehouse
-
I must give credit where credit is due, Ashtin Earle definitely put this costume on the map last Halloween. That being said, I will be putting my own spin on it next week. This English icon deserves a meaningful tribute, and that is just what I intend to give her. Sourcing my costume entirely from Depop and finding temporary tattoos to match the R&B singer’s own body art, I hope to truly capture the look and vibe of Amy Winehouse this Halloween. But first, I really need to figure out the hair.
- Kesha (KE$HA Era)
-
Influenced by my best friend, I felt it necessary to put this grunge pop star on the list. Kesha is the embodiment of all things 2010 and her songs remind me of slumber parties and talent shows, but that could definitely be related to the Victorious ice cream episode. If you’re a blonde and you’re not afraid of a little glitter, pull some party clothes out of the back of your closet, crimp your hair, throw in some blue extensions, and boom, you’re Kesha.
- Lady Gaga
-
Need I explain this? Iconic, always, no matter what costume you choose. While I opted for her incognito blonde wig studded sunglasses look this Halloween, I have seen so many awesome variations of Gaga costumes over the years. The telephone look, with Coca-Cola rollers and cigarette sunglasses is so iconic. Truthfully, I just didn’t have enough DIY in me to get it done in time.
- Alex Russo
-
Hermione is so done. If you want to be a wizard this Halloween, at least be a stylish Wizard. Alex Russo was my muse in the most formative years of my life. I even had a Selena Gomez themed birthday party where we played pin the wand on the Alex (yes, I’m serious). If you want a cute, funky costume this fall, layer some vests, throw on a scarf, stick a wand in your boot, and voila, you’re Alex Russo.
- The Barden Bellas
-
Would this list truly be complete without a group costume? I must confess, this is more of an honorable mention as it is my last costume for this Halloween. BUT, it is so easy and cute, and you can do it with as many or as few friends as you want to!