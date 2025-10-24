Fall Into My Cozy Fall Season Favorites

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, when the sun starts to set earlier, the warm breeze fades, and gray clouds cover the sky, I yearn for the summer days that have concluded. However, I’ve curated a list of things that serve as my remedy for the loss of summer and the transition into fall. Through the years, I’ve learned the patterns of seasons changing, and although the excitement of spending the day at the beach is over, there are many wonderful things about the fall season that are worth embracing. I am thrilled to share my fall season favorites, which provide a cozy feeling of nostalgia through flavor, style, and fun traditions.

Starting with my fashion favorites, I am a big enthusiast for layering clothes. Instead of tossing a hoodie over a long-sleeve shirt, I go for a fitted button-up collar, a cardigan slightly buttoned in the middle to create definition, and a cropped dark leather jacket. For bottoms, I love wearing a baggy, low-rise pair of jeans, but to elevate the look, I love a short pleated skirt with tights combo. When I’m not wearing my Adidas, my shoe wardrobe during this season consists of loafers, ballerina flats with socks, and knee-high boots. I’m a sucker for a cute, detailed pair of ankle socks in a range of colors that, when matched with my cardigan, feel like the perfect pair! Lastly, scarves are great not only to stay warm, but to bring an element to an outfit – from chunky long scarves to short thin ones, they’re a great way to wrap up an outfit this fall!

My fall appetite is centered around anything cinnamony, sweet, and warm! I love to feed my soul during this time of year, and sweet treats like Trader Joe’s cinnamon rolls, pumpkin oatmeal cookies, and maple lattes are always a must. My favorite thing to do is to make the same meals I normally do, but add a fall season flavor palette twist to them! For example, a yogurt bowl can be made into a fall-themed meal by adding maple granola, grilled brown sugar apple slices, and lots of peanut butter to create a fall fusion.

Lastly, the fall season brings an array of seasonal activities that make these three months uniquely eventful. Of course, going to the pumpkin patch or to Halloween Horror Nights is a classic go-to, but there are many more. A scary movie marathon night in with your besties in the comfiest pajamas and a buffet of spooky junk food is my personal favorite. Friendsgiving in college is one of my favorite gatherings of the holidays because it’s a reunion of friends, past and present.

Everything about the fall season has always felt comforting with the right appreciation for the time of year when life calms down, books prop open, and room windows close. Bundling up, cuddling up with a blanket, and watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973) will be what puts a smile on my face. Most classic of all, though, is going for a walk under the newly autumn-colored leaves and reflecting on the year coming to an end.