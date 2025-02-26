Everything You Need to Know about Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an English major, Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie adaption of The Odyssey is basically my Joker. The movie, slated for 2026, has a star studded cast that will be sure to give all fans of the classic tale a blockbuster excitement.

Christopher Nolan, the visionary director behind Inception, Interstellar, and Oppenheimer, is taking on one of the most epic stories in literary history: Homer’s The Odyssey. Here’s everything you need to know about this highly anticipated film.