Euphoria Sundays Are Coming Back! Everything You Need To Know About Euphoria Season 3

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The trailer for the third season of the wildly popular HBO series Euphoria recently dropped, and as usual, the internet has opinions on it. Here’s what you need to know before the final season releases on April 12.

Since its initial release in 2019, Euphoria has cemented itself as one of the most controversial yet entertaining shows of this generation. From its cinematography to the soundtrack and the show’s overall aesthetic it’s become the catalyst for a multitude of social media trends and was widely talked about online due to its weekly release schedule and jaw-dropping plot lines.

Where did we leave off?

It’s been almost four years since the ending of Season 2 and the wait was so long most people doubted the third season was going to come out at all. Here’s a short recap of where the story left off.

No matter differing opinions on the plot and characters, it’s safe to say that the finale was jam packed with quite a few shocking moments, questions, and plotlines that will come into play next season.

Lexi’s infamous play ended up bringing the Maddy and Cassie conflict to a final confrontation with Maddy attacking Cassie, Cassie admitting that Nate broke up with her, and Maddy letting her know that it was “just the beginning.” Fez and Ashtray got involved in a confrontation with the police that ended in Ashtray’s heartbreaking death and Fez’s arrest. (I’m still sad he never showed up to see Lexi’s play.) After the play, Jules and Rue had a touching moment of closure for their relationship before Rue narrates in the epilogue that she had stayed sober the rest of the school year and was optimistic for her future.

Although entertaining, the finale brought on a lot of questions. What happened during the rest of the school year? What about Rue’s debt to Laurie? Did Cassie and Nate get back together?

The Season 3 trailer seems to hold the answers.

What happens in the trailer?

The trailer starts right off the bat with a five-year timeskip so it’s safe to say that characters are no longer in high school. Everyone seems to have grown up and gone on with their separate lives.

Rue’s past finally catches up to her after Laurie shows up and demands money, Nate is working for the family business, Cassie is involved in online content creation, Jules is in art school, Maddy works for a talent agency, and Lexi appears to have a successful career in Hollywood. Although it’s hard to determine the plot, it seems to revolve around Rue working in Mexico to pay off her debts, Nate and Cassie’s tumultuous relationship and marriage, and several of the characters reconnecting after high school. There were numerous high-stakes car chases and guns in the trailer along with plenty of drama so it’s safe to say that the new season will be anything but boring.

What’s different?

The five year time jump and the fact that the characters are no longer in high school and dealing with much bigger issues make Season 3 seem like a completely different show from its previous seasons. As one YouTube commenter said “I feel like I don’t even have to rewatch Seasons 1 and 2 anymore because this is a brand new show.” Additionally, many actors from the past seasons won’t be returning such as Barbie Ferreira who played Kat, Storm Reid who played Gia, Algee Smith who played McKay, Nika King who played Rue’s mother Leslie, and sadly Angus Cloud who passed away two years ago and played Fezco.

Despite the loss of so many cast members, there are an abundance of new and returning guest stars that are sure to make this final season interesting. Dominic Fike is returning as Elliot and celebrities such as Trisha Paytas, Vinnie Hacker, Natasha Lyonne and Rosalía will also be joining the cast.

Additionally, Labrinth is staying on to do the score after composing an incredible soundtrack for the past two seasons and will be joined by Hans Zimmer this season, so the music is sure not to disappoint.

Is it going to be good?

Fans seem pretty divided over whether or not this final season is going to be any good. For one thing, the signature aesthetic of the past two seasons is gone and the trailer seems to have a completely different vibe than before so it makes sense that some fans aren’t too optimistic. The visual style seems to be more mature and toned down from the glittery dark-hued frames of Seasons 1 and 2 and for some, the unique fashion, makeup, and cinematography was what drew them to Euphoria in the first place, so it’s safe to say that disappointment in the tonal and visual shift is understandable.

I for one am happy about the decision to age the characters up. It’s been a little awkward watching actors in their thirties play high schoolers, especially given the content of the show. Seeing these characters grow up and face new challenges should be interesting and I’m excited to see what the new season has in store for them.

I’m more excited, however, about the trends and social media content that are sure to come out of this season. TikTok trends are already coming out from lines in the trailer and I love it when everyone online watches the same show together and the resulting jokes and videos that come from it. I can’t wait for “Euphoria Sundays” to return and to be able to watch a new episode and immediately go online to see everyone’s thoughts and opinions.

It’s been over seven years since Euphoria first graced television screens and love it or hate it, it’s undoubtedly extremely popular. The new trailer raked in 100 million views in two days and millions of viewers are excited to see the fate of these characters. I, for one, am extremely excited to see the culmination of this series and will be counting the days until April 12th.