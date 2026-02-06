Eternal Sunshine Tour is Around the Corner: Here’s What to Wear

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Caution, brighter days ahead! The countdown has started for Ariana Grande’s return to the stage after six years. This is probably the most anticipated tour of 2026, as most of us saw when we had to fight tooth and nail for tickets. If you didn’t get tickets though, Ticketmaster recently announced via Instagram that a form will be released to request tickets, and this will be handled as a lottery. So don’t fret, there is still a chance! While we wait for those tickets, I know it can be difficult choosing what to wear to a concert, so here is some inspo for what you can wear to the Eternal Sunshine Tour!

The obvious answer to this predicament would be to wear some outfit from the Eternal Sunshine era. This era is very soft at times with some red, gold and white tones in accordance to the first album cover (which you can pair with sheer gloves!). It can also be sharp with white and black, according to the “the boy is mine” and “yes, and?” music video outfits. There’s a variety for everyone – from the beautiful cream long satin dress from “twilight zone”/”supernatural” bit to sexy cat woman from “the boy is mine.”

View this post on Instagram Ariana Grande, Eternal Sunshine (2024)

The Positions album is so underrated (and overhated, unfortunately) and it didn’t have its own tour, so it wouldn’t be so bad to give it the recognition that it deserves. Plus, Position era outfits would be so fun to recreate with the big 60s hair, cute eye makeup that you can play around with, and of course, the signature pair of chunky heels. For some more specific inspo, the green set from the album cover is one of my favorite looks from this era, and it seems like an achievable outfit to recreate.

View this post on Instagram Ariana Grande, Positions (2020)

If you don’t want to do something from a particular album, you could also find inspo in Ariana’s live performance/award outfits. I know her grey-ish puffy dress at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards was such an iconic moment (shoutout the infamous glambot moment!) That would be the perfect option for the tour. You can even venture to try to create a short version of the dress. We can’t forget her “Save Your Tears” live performance at the iHeart Radio Music Awards – wearing a dark purple dress that is just chef’s kiss, so classy and beautiful, and definitely a fan-favorite dress.

View this post on Instagram Ariana Grande at iheart Radio Music Awards

Lastly, if you are more on the whimsical side, I would opt out for a more niche outfit. There are probably a lot of niche outfits relating to Ariana Grande swarming, but I will give you my favorites. Ariana is known for her high ponytail, but she is also known for her oversized sweatshirts and high knee boots that she was always wearing out. That could be nice, and comfy but “cunt” as Ariana said in her latest interview with Vogue. Another one of my favorites would be from her SNL skit “Castrati” when she portrayed “Antonio.” The skit was hilarious, and if you haven’t seen it, I 100% recommend watching. She is dressed as a Victorian child with a bob, and I think it would be such a funny and niche outfit to wear to the tour!

View this post on Instagram Ariana Grande as “Antonio” in SNL

Eternal Sunshine tour is less than six months away. These are just some ideas to start brainstorming. I can’t wait to see everyone’s final concert outfit. Take a lot of pictures and have fun!