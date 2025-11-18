Eight-Clap Moments: My Bruins Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s wild how four years at UCLA have flown by. I started as a freshman eager for the full college experience—and now, as a senior, I sometimes feel like I’m still chasing it. I’ll hear, “You haven’t been there yet?” or “This is your first time?” and realize how many things I still haven’t done. Between classes, labs and extracurriculars, I never gave myself the chance to live the college life I imagined.

So this year, I’m reclaiming that time. Whether your goals are academic, personal, or purely for fun, everyone deserves their own UCLA bucket list. So here’s mine: what I’ve checked off, what’s still not crossed off, and a few ideas you might want to add to yours.

Bruin BasH

At the start of every new school year, Bruin Bash is held. While getting tickets feels like the Ticketmaster war, I was able to go to my first and last Bruin Bash. A great way to begin my senior year right.

Undie run

I’ve never done it (yet). Maybe it’s because finals week always holds me captive, but one of these quarters, I’m determined to experience the chaos and thrill that goes down.

Going to a UCLA vs USC game (or any game in general)

Nothing screams school spirit like a rivalry game. Whether you’re tailgating at the Rose Bowl or in the stands repping the blue and gold, the cheers, the music, and the pride are unmatched.

Getting into a lab

I never pictured myself in a lab, but joining one opened up an entirely new world. One opportunity led to another, and now I’m juggling three labs, and it is quite the experience.

Trying every dining hall and food spot on campus

UCLA’s dining is ranked #1 in the nation, and rightfully so. From fusion bowls to late-night desserts, it’s a foodie adventure worth indulging in. With that flex, forget the “freshman 15” and just enjoy what UCLA has to offer.

Finding the nicest restroom

One of the many icebreaker questions I get is about which bathroom at UCLA is the nicest. Well, I have heard so many different opinions and would like to find out myself.

Attend (or Perform in) a cultural night

Before committing to UCLA, I attended Samahang Pilipino Cultural Night 45, and that night made me want to be here. Fast-forward, I’ve been part of SPCN since my freshman year, and now I’ve joined the committee for SPCN 49. Cultural nights showcase so much heart through the mesmerizing stories, dances and communities that remind you why UCLA is special and the culture from within.

Studying in every library

I’m a South Campus girl, but lately I’ve been venturing beyond Biomed and my YRL reservations. With twelve major libraries across campus, I intend to explore each one.

Ice blocking

All you need is a block of ice, a hill, and a sense of adventure. Going up to Tongva Steps to slide down the hill with a block of ice is so traditional. I’ve heard stories of laughter, tumbles, and soaked jeans. It is definitely on my must-try list.

Frat party

For better or worse, it’s part of the college canon. Enough said.

Trip to Rocco’s

Still on my must-do list is classic Rocco’s. No UCLA experience is complete without it. Grab your friends, order the essentials, and don’t forget the iconic Rocco’s mirror pic.

What it means to be a Bruin

To me, these moments capture the true Bruin experience. It is not just the academics or the resume workshops, but the memories, community, and spontaneous nights that make college unforgettable. As my time here winds down, I’m determined to cross off every last one.