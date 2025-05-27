Drop the Planner: Google Calendar Changed My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

If there’s one thing I despise in life, it’s running late. The thought of it is enough to make me take three steps at a time huffing and puffing my way up Janss – nobody wants to see that. My obsession with being on time keeps me organized and always ready for my next move with the assistance of a planner. Previously, I mapped out my entire day in a physical planner; it was essentially my pride and joy fit into two hands. I loved it until I didn’t- I would run out of space filling the margins with my busy schedule, forget it on my dorm desk as I rushed out, and it cost me $30 to maintain my mental peace (that could buy at least three matchas!). Since switching to Google Calendar, I’ve never missed a minute and haven’t looked back!

Being able to maintain an aesthetic while being efficient was a huge selling point for me. I used to carry around at least 10 different pens to color code my life into my planner thinking that was the only way to differentiate my many commitments. Newsflash, I was wrong! Google Calendar allows users to create individual calendars for each commitment that can also combine into one master plan. Each calendar is automatically assigned a different color which satisfied my systematic mindset, although I found the colors to be boring and lacking a personal touch. Recently, I discovered Coolors, a website compatible with Google Calendar that allows users to copy a wide array of preset colors to apply to their calendars. My calendar currently matches the pastels of spring, easily making it the cutest and most convenient calendar I’ve ever had.

Compared to my old planner, a Google Calendar is digital, which takes up absolutely no extra space in my tote bag and is able to travel with me anywhere I bring a device- so basically everywhere. Being able to view the next hour on my phone, iPad, or laptop has been a lifesaver for my jam packed schedule. I’m also able to set reminders for myself prior to an event, giving future me a 10 minute heads up on where to be, which would not be possible on a piece of paper. No longer do I carry around the weight or stress of making sure I have my planner with me.

Most importantly, Google Calendar is accessible to anyone for free, making it the ideal platform for broke college students like me. It doesn’t cost anything to try so I suggest you give it a chance. My G-Cal has made scheduling my days significantly easier, so drop the planner and let it lighten your load too!