Ditch the Mask Madness with Mary Kay’s Hydrating Cream Mask

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the current landscape of the beauty community, there is an ever-shrinking gap between self-care and skincare. In fact, they might as well be synonymous with each other. But there’s really only one product that’s sat at the intersection between the two, bridging the gap for over a decade: the face mask.

I’ve never gambled but I’d bet on the fact that your favorite influencer has posted a mid-flight selfie in the Medicube PDRN mask. And that doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface. Hailey Bieber’s recent Rhode campaign sent the chronically online skincare girls using combs to apply their moisturizer and face masks just to attempt to recreate her look. It’s chaos out here.

The irony, though, is that the vast majority of face masks are nothing short of a pain in in the a** – and that’s coming from someone who buys a pack of Dr. Jart sheet masks everytime I’m at a TJ Maxx, (because seriously who buys those at full price). Yes, I’m guilty of loving a fresh-out-the-fridge sheet mask after a long day in the sun, but does it outweigh the purely obnoxious process of digging it out of its slimy pouch and the lip section getting it in my mouth every time I try to speak?

And while I rest my case, my every-day hydration protocol simply cannot compete with the Santa Ana winds that have been wreaking havoc on my eczema and acne-prone skin this spring in Los Angeles. But then I was introduced to Mary Kay’s Hydrating Cream Mask – a “no-rinse, mess-free mask.” Finally! It is buttery, invisible, affordable, and truly the easiest mask I’ve gotten my dry hands on.

This face mask is like if your night-cream had extra science-powered moisturizing capabilities and a spa-like applicator to make your self-care feel intentional but accessible. The consistency is silky and not overly thick, making it comfortable on the skin from start to finish. If you’re a fan of La Roche-Posay’s Cicaplast Balm, think of this as its less greasy, more wearable cousin. Whereas the Cicaplast makes me look like the Ghost of Christmas Past when I use it as a mask, this cream-based mask does not leave the slightest white cast.

As a sensitive-skin, acne-prone, chronic-eczema gal, I would feel like I’m cheating my fellow married-to-your-derm gals, if I didn’t do some ingredient investigation. While I am no cosmetic-chemist, my biggest takeaways from the ingredient list are as follows.

Firstly, this is a fragrance free formula. No matter how you swing it, fragrance is irritating for us sensitive queens, and we do NOT need to have something fragranced in our cabinets point blank. It also has no essential oils for fragrance or skincare purposes – need I say more.

Secondly, if you’re like me and your skincare comes in big-pharma looking bottles straight from the lab, (acne girls know), then you know you can’t mess around with introducing competing formulas. Luckily for us, this mask contains no actives, like AHAs/BHAs/retinoids, etc. Basically, this product won’t interfere with any of your chemical treatments or prescription topicals!

Lastly, Mary Kay’s Hydrating Cream Mask has the buzzword we’re all looking for: non-comedogenic… a.k.a. it’s not pore clogging! This mask anchors itself on tried and true hydration ingredients, like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol. I do want to flag for the hyper-sensitive people that it does contain shea butter – a well-known moisturizing ingredient which is technically considered to be non-comedogenic, but can cause breakouts for people whose skin types lean more oily or are very sensitive. However, it wasn’t an issue for me at all, and my skin is a great litmus test for people who are acne-prone. But, as mentioned, I’m not a cosmetic chemist nor a licensed professional – I’m just a girl who has taken one too many trips to my dermatologist’s office.

In terms of application, Mary Kay was kind enough to send me their Mask Applicator, which I must say, made my testing process feel much more like an experience. I’m usually the type to dive in with my fingers, which in this case, is an equally great option because it’s a safe for the body – so your hands will thank you if you choose to skip the applicator.

I applied a generous dollop of the product with the applicator on clean, damp skin, making sure to pay special attention to my driest spots – around my nose, mouth, and under my eyes. I didn’t notice any stinging or tingly sensations at all, which should be extra points for the cosmetic chemist. The consistency is thick but my skin soaked up the moisture so quickly, it never felt heavy or uncomfortable to wear. I let it sit on my skin for around 20 minutes as directed, and massaged it into my face and neck prior to getting in bed. No redness, no irritation!

After some beauty sleep, I woke up with my skin feeling hydrated and that it maintained that immediate post-moisturizer bounce. It looked supple and free of any reactionary texture or breakouts, which is the greenest of green flags post product introduction. When I washed my face, there was no residue left behind from the mask on my skin: only a rejuvenated, conditioned surface, ready to be prepped, primed, and pampered.

It’s multidimensional in the sense that if you’re looking to tick that satisfying self-care box, you can apply a thick layer and let it sit, or you can simply use it as a pseudo-moisturizer up to 3 times a week. Integrate it in the morning or on the go as your base with or without makeup – huge for girls who struggle with dryness later in the day or cakey makeup application.

In this economy, it would be remiss of me not to talk price point. At $24, ($8 per ounce), Mary Kay’s Hydrating Cream Mask is definitely in the affordable, mid-tier price point compared to similar hydration-focused masks on the market. To compare, Rhode’s Caffeine Reset Sculpting Mask comes in at a whopping $22.35 per ounce, and Summer Friday’s Jet Lag Mask trails slightly behind at $21.70 per ounce. On the flip side, Elf’s Holy Hydration! Sleeping Mask is priced at just $4 per ounce, which makes Mary Kay’s mask a great in-between option: not a true prestige product but not a drugstore dupe.

All in all, its most redeeming quality for me at least is its undeniable simplicity. It’s a no-frills option for the fiscally responsible and on the go self care gals looking for a little extra hydration. It stands up to its branding as a “no-mess, no-rinse” mask that can be thrown on as a heavy duty moisturizer or as a part of your self-care ritual. For an up-market product and brand, it is an excellent bang for your buck that will make a seamless addition to any sensitive girl’s skincare repertoire. Really, what’s not to love?