Diana Silvers’ From Another Room: Embracing The Good, The Bad, and The Beautiful of Womanhood

Introducing the new soundtrack to your life: From Another Room by Diana Silvers

From your favorite niche celebrity to your new favorite folk singer, Diana Silvers has been a woman of many experiences. You may know her from her roles in Booksmart or Ma, but her talents go far past just her acting career. On November 7th, Diana released her debut folk album, From Another Room, a project that has let her showcase the full spectrum of her artistry. From her vocal and production work to the photography and cinematography behind the music videos and album cover, this is Silvers’ first project which is entirely her own.

Despite music being woven through her life since childhood, Diana never planned on pursuing it professionally. At a media Q&A for the album on November 11th, she shared insight into the writing process and what ultimately led her to take on this new chapter of her career.

“I had a dream to just make a record at some point,” she said, “but I never intended to expand my career into music. And once it started, it made so much sense—like oh, I actually love this. Getting to sing and communicate with people in that way is so fulfilling.”

The song that sparked the album—“Airplane”—was rooted in a deep frustration with how women are treated in society. Inspired by a real flight where Diana watched a man grow increasingly irritated with a crying baby girl, the track channels both the fears that shape girlhood and the anger that emerges in adulthood, fueled by a desire to protect future generations from experiencing the same discomfort and dismissal.

Originally, “Airplane” wasn’t meant to be recorded at all. But after the 2024 election, Silvers felt compelled to act. “I wrote [‘Airplane’] and then I was like, I’m too shy to do anything with this because who cares what I think. And then a month later a certain person was re-elected to run the country and I was like—excuse my language—this is fucked up.” That moment shifted something. Determined to speak out against injustice through her art and empower others to do the same, she set off to record the song.

“It really started with: I was fed up. And I felt like I had something I needed to say. I wasn’t hearing [this message] in new music. So I was like, I’ll take this on. And maybe this will inspire other people to write about this and challenge things through their art.” – Diana Silvers, Press Conference, November 11th, 2025.

What was supposed to be a three-track EP quickly expanded. Once she began recording, Diana realized she had far more to say than would fit on a small project. The result became an 11-song LP chronicling growing and experiencing life as a young woman.

Listening to From Another Room is like being guided through the emotional landscape of young adulthood. Over acoustic instrumentals and reflective lyricism, Silvers explores love, loss, longing, friendship, and the complicated expectations placed on women while they’re navigating all of these themes. Drawing inspiration from Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, and the nostalgic tone of her favorite film soundtracks, Diana captures what she admires most in all of them: the ability to translate a feeling into sound.

That feeling threads through the entire album. Each track carries the softness, nostalgia, and honesty of a memory you’ve lived yourself. At the heart of it all is the story of growing into womanhood; its fears, its joys, and never-ending evolution.

From songs like “Frankie” radiating the joy felt in female friendships, and “Big Sur,” which embraces the hopefulness of new love, to “Airplane” voicing the fears and frustrations experienced in womanhood and “The Dream,” which captures the ache of longing for a different ending. From Another Room turns universal experiences of young women navigating life into something beautiful.

When speaking with Diana, she said “My overall hope and wish is that this music becomes someone else’s soundtrack to their life.”, and I think that is exactly what she has accomplished with this album. Embracing every aspect of growing into womanhood from loss, pain, and love to nostalgia, Diana Silvers doesn’t just share her story; she captures the universal rhythms of so many women’s lives in a way that feels both deeply personal and beautifully familiar.

If this is just her first chapter in music, it’s already clear: Diana Silvers has found a new room to speak from, and we’re lucky to be invited in.