Detoure-ing To Sustainable Fashion With Garde-Robe

As we all know, fashion is constantly evolving, and keeping up with all of the new trends can be quite a hassle. With chasing fast fashion trends comes heavy consumer traffic and waste. Not only are people throwing out clothes that are no longer in with whatever TikTok describes as “a must have”, but they’re also opting to buy cheap alternatives from unethical sources like Shein. Detoure has taken the initiative to spread the message of sustainable yet affordable fashion by opening a storefront in the fashion hub of LA, and hosting pop-ups with companies like Garde-Robe! I had the honor to interview none other than the founder of this evolutionary brand, Meghan Russell, while at the Garde-Robe x Detoure Influencer Thrift Pop-Up.

What was your vision behind Detoure?

“After working in fashion for a year, I saw how much waste was produced in the fashion world and recognized that change was needed. I had the opportunity to go to an influencer brand event, and talked to tons of influencers about how their closets were exploding from constantly wearing new items. After talking to these people at the event, I came to the conclusion that if people follow you to dress like you, why not have a program to sustainably accomplish that? I emailed hundreds of influencers, and grew to work with over 200 influencers by 2021! Now, we have our own storefront on Melrose.”

How does Detoure revolutionize the fashion industry?

“The fashion industry is extremely polluting and there’s so much waste between companies and the average consumer. Detoure has made it accessible for Gen Z women to shop from influencer closets rather than unethical companies. A lot of the time, people want to be sustainable with their fashion choices; however, it isn’t always accessible and affordable. With Detoure, you can buy directly from the source for half the price.”

What do you see for the future of fashion?

“Looking at the future of fashion is super exciting to me! There have been lots of innovations recently, and at an event for startup founders there were so many new threads and materials created from environmentally friendly resources. Finding new ways of recycling and producing sustainable clothing shows that there’s a bright future for fashion, since brands are taking accountability for their waste.”

How would you describe Detoure in two words?

“Trendy and sustainable!”

Meghan’s Fun Fact’s:

Detoure has saved over 50,000 items out of the landfill.

We sell the clothes of over 200 influencers.

We redistribute five to ten bags of clothes per influencer every month!

The Detoure x Garde-Robe event was such an amazing way to spread the message of sustainability to girls across sorority row. This pop-up served as a reminder that what we wear from day to day has such a huge impact on the world around us, so having brands like Detoure that make fashion feasible and ethical is so rewarding. Meghan is surely an inspiration to me, and when on Melrose be sure to check out Detoure Shop at 7555 Melrose Ave!

