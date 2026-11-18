This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

395. My Krillion score for today. 3936. My Chainle score for today.

At first glance, these numbers may mean nothing. But they are the same types of numbers I send to my friends each day in the spirit of friendly competition after completing a list of daily games I’ve curated over the past month.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

The suspense and small spark of excitement that come with waiting to solve some sort of daily mind puzzle have become something I’ve grown to look forward to. Even more so, playing daily games has become a form of social currency, with scores serving as an extension of friendship and connection.

Comparing who did better on the Krillion prompts, who struggled to find the blue and purple categories in Connections, or who had the quickest time completing a crossword puzzle is a reflection of the small, seemingly insignificant shared experiences in a world that just seems to get more and more optimized. Unlike personalized social media algorithms, daily games allow people to share the exact same prompt, puzzle, or question.

A game that only gives you one try a day has a refreshing sense of anticipation and achievement. Completing it makes you look forward to the next one, and that excitement carries over to the conversations that follow. It’s an opportunity to connect, even if you’re contemplating whether your friend cheated to get such a good score. On a deeper level, this exchange of numbers, although perhaps not particularly meaningful on its own, is a way to check in on each other and stay in contact, even when there isn’t much new to say.

In a technological era where we are constantly consuming information from various social media platforms, daily games offer a change of pace. Instead of mindlessly scrolling on the internet and getting sucked from one rabbit hole to another, we can actively think about how to overcome a challenge, even if it’s just for a couple of minutes.

As college students, there is this constant pressure of being the next best thing. There is always something more, something bigger, that we should be striving for. Somewhere along the way, there’s another exam, another interview, another internship, or another expectation that needs to be met. Finishing today’s Wordle or Krillion prompts, no matter how badly someone may do, offers a small sense of accomplishment amid academic and professional pressures. Maybe figuring out a simple word puzzle, when it seems like we have to have our whole lives figured out, is enough.