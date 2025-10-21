Death Penalty Pursuit Intensifies in Mangione Case

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is he a celebrated assassin? Or a cold-blooded killer?

In the cold morning of December 2024, a man was shot and killed outside an entrance to the New York Hilton Midtown. Days later, a suspect was caught with a 3D-printed ghost gun and its suppressor. What started off as another murder investigation quickly evolved into one of the most polarizing and hotly contested trials in recent times. Exposing the increasingly blurring line between justice and politics, this case has turned into an intense courtroom battle surrounding evidence, bias and (in)justice.

The murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of United Healthcare, shocked the nation to its core. After a five day manhunt, police apprehended Luigi Mangione as the primary suspect for the shooting. However, the response from the public was not of celebration or joy. Rather, there was a widespread sentiment that he was a symbol of protest, quickly establishing him as a figure against systemic injustice. Even in the early stages of the investigation, it was evident that this case would be controversial to its core.

And here’s why.

The prosecution v. the defense

At the age of 27, Luigi Mangione is accused of shooting and killing United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson. As a result, Mangione is currently facing two federal counts of stalking, one count of murder by a firearm, and one count of a firearms offense. Additionally, in relation to these charges, federal prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty for Mangione. This pursuit comes after a state terrorism charge against Mangione was dismissed by a New York judge for insufficient evidence back in September 2025. As for the rest of the charges, the defense has plead not guilty and here are the main points of contention.

The prosecution alleges that Mangione not only murdered Thompson, but also stalked him in a premeditated fashion. The supporting evidence shown to the public include surveillance footage of the shooting and the recovery of a firearm and its suppressor, in addition to the alleged stalking behavior. Therefore, the main supporting arguments from the prosecution revolve around physical evidence and Mangione’s alleged timeline after the shooting.

In opposition, the defense argues that it has not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mangione is the shooter. Additionally, Mangione’s attorneys are contesting and challenging the fashion in which the prosecution’s key evidence was obtained. Recent filings from Mangione’s attorneys allege that the search of his backpack was done unlawfully and that improper questioning was performed. The filings state that he was not read his Miranda rights before his questioning, and therefore, the statements obtained during the period before being read should be suppressed. That being the case, the main arguments from the defense revolve around the alleged failed procedures and practices of law enforcement.

the death penalty & political pressure

Many argue that the line between justice and politics in this case has become increasingly blurred by the White House and the Department of Justice’s involvement on social media. In a letter submitted to the New York federal court, Mangione’s attorneys state that public comments made by the DOJ and the White House have negatively impacted Mangione’s right to an impartial trial. Covered by the Sixth Amendment in the U.S. Constitution, Mangione is entitled to be judged by a jury free from prejudice and outside pressure. However, his attorneys argue that the Trump administration is making Mangione, “a pawn to further its political agenda” and have requested a federal judge to take the death penalty off the table. Additionally, these filings come after U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett already warned Justice Department officials last month to stop linking Mangione to “left-wing” extremism.

As a result, Mangione’s case has turned into a focal point within the media. The determination of the eligibility of the death penalty, along with the actual trial, will be greatly scrutinized and critiqued one way or another. Either way, one reality remains clear: Mangione’s fate is not the only matter at stake – the precedent set for future cases is as well.