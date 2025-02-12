Cupid’s Checklist for a Galentine’s Get Together

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s spend Valentine’s Day with the girlies who love you!

With Valentine’s Day approaching, stores are filled with pink and red, “Be Mine” signs, and bouquets ready for the month of love. But whether you’re single, taken, “it’s complicated”, or just not into the traditional holiday, there’s one thing that makes this day even sweeter—celebrating with your best girls! Galentine’s Day is all about friendship, fun, and making unforgettable memories. So, go get your girls and get ready for a day (or night) filled with love, laughter, and bonding. Here are some fun and sweet ways to celebrate:

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romance—it’s about love in all its forms, including friendship! There’s no need to spend it alone or feeling left out–go celebrate Galentine’s Day with your girls. With activities like crafting, baking, or laughing over a movie, what matters most is cherishing the amazing friendships in your life.

So, text your besties, set the date, and make this Galentine’s Day full of memories!