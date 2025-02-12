Cupid’s Checklist for a Galentine’s Get Together

Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s spend Valentine’s Day with the girlies who love you!
With Valentine’s Day approaching, stores are filled with pink and red, “Be Mine” signs, and bouquets ready for the month of love. But whether you’re single, taken, “it’s complicated”, or just not into the traditional holiday, there’s one thing that makes this day even sweeter—celebrating with your best girls! Galentine’s Day is all about friendship, fun, and making unforgettable memories. So, go get your girls and get ready for a day (or night) filled with love, laughter, and bonding. Here are some fun and sweet ways to celebrate:
- Make Charm Necklaces
Let’s get creative and bring out your inner jewelry designer and craft charm necklaces together. Charm necklaces make great pieces to customize and style. Choose charms that represent inside jokes, shared memories, or personal mantras to make them one-of-a-kind. You can even go for matching designs as a reminder of the unbreakable friendship and special connection with each other. Every time you wear them, you’ll be reminded of your besties and the amazing bond you share!
- Bake Sweet Treats
Nothing brings people together like baking! With endless possibilities, you can whip up heart-shaped cookies, cupcakes, or even a cake. Choose a flavor, or theme, and get ready for a sweet surprise. Decorate them with pink and red frosting, sprinkles, and edible glitter to your heart’s desire. The best part? Enjoying them with your girls while sharing stories and giggles.
- Create a charcuterie board
To get a little fancy with your snacks, definitely indulge in the ultimate snack spread with a DIY charcuterie board! Fill it with an assortment of cheeses, rich chocolates, fresh fruits, flavorful spreads, and crunchy nuts. For a Valentine’s twist, make it pink and red-themed, or even get crafty with heart-shaped cheeses. Pair it with some sparkling drinks, and you’ve got a gourmet experience at home full of love.
- romance movie marathon
What’s Galentine’s Day without a little romance? Create the perfect atmosphere with some fairy lights, curl up in cozy blankets, grab some snacks, and set yourself up for a movie marathon of all your favorite romance movies. Whether you’re into rom-coms like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, tearjerkers like The Notebook, or the entire spectrum of romance films, it’s all about enjoying the cinematic magic of love on screen with your besties. As the movies unfold, share some laughs, swoon over the charming leads, and bond over your favorite romantic moments. It’s the perfect way to celebrate some romance with your gals.
- spa night
Sometimes, you need to unwind and give yourself some well-deserved self-care. Well, it’s time to relax and pamper yourselves by indulging in a DIY spa night with your besties. Set the comfy and cozy mood with some scented candles, hydrating face masks, mani-pedi sessions, and soothing music. Complement your spa sesh with sips of some fruity mocktails By the end of the night, not only will you feel completely rejuvenated and glowing, but you’ll also have unforgettable memories to cherish. It’s the perfect way to nurture your body, relax your mind, and deepen your bond with your girls—truly the best of both worlds.
- “HEar me out” cake
With the new TikTok trend, this is a fun twist on sharing your opinions! Get some cake and a printer ready. Each person decorates a cake with a “hot take” or unpopular opinion with printed pictures, revealing celebrity or character (often fictional) crushes. Then, take turns presenting and debating them in a lighthearted way. It’s a guaranteed way to spark hilarious conversations, unexpected confessions, and nonstop laughter. Let’s see what your cake reveals about you.
- PowerPoint presentations
Get creative and make PowerPoint slides on the funniest, most random topics about literally anything. Think: “Where Will We Be in 10 Years,” “My Friends’ Scandals If We Were Famous,” “How Each Friend Would End Up In Jail,” or “Ranking Our Exes Based on Red Flags.” Definitely going more over-the-top makes it better! Get creative with cringe-worthy pictures, absurd evidence, and dramatic charts to really sell your argument. Present them giving your best energy and skills and get ready for a night filled with belly laughs and iconic moments. This is a great way to celebrate and make new memories with your girls even if it’s debriefing about past Valentine’s fails.
Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romance—it’s about love in all its forms, including friendship! There’s no need to spend it alone or feeling left out–go celebrate Galentine’s Day with your girls. With activities like crafting, baking, or laughing over a movie, what matters most is cherishing the amazing friendships in your life.
So, text your besties, set the date, and make this Galentine’s Day full of memories!