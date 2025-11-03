Crochet and Kickoff: Handmade Game Day Looks Are Taking Over the Stands

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If a ball of yarn brings to mind your average armchair affixed cat lady, think again. The art of crochet has recently infiltrated my for you page, especially in the form of trendy college football game-day looks, and it’s only a matter of time before it gets to yours. The distinct style of crochet pairs well with college merch you already own and can provide a unique and cohesive look, even when you don’t have creative motivation before a morning tailgate.

Because of its repetitive and relaxing nature, an influx of girls have definitely picked up this hobby of crocheting. I can attest. And while my creations are still on the level of simple geometric shapes, some of my dedicated friends have even produced crochet clothing-based small businesses, providing me with lots of inspiration for the game day looks I included below.

Crochet shorts, especially pattered, can quickly elevate a game day tube top or even a basic baby tee. Because the shorts can do a lot of the heavy lifting for the color and statement part of your look, I’d opt for a simple top. Cowboy boots and belts pair perfectly with this look, as well.

Crochet skirts are similar, but a monochrome-focused look can be particularly eye-catching with a matching crochet top.

If you decide to go for a more neutral tone in your crochet pieces, or even black and white, you have a lot of wiggle room with accessories. Gold statement jewelry and pair of sunglasses have worked great with colored crochet shorts and can give your outfit a beachy look.

To get even more creative with the crochet part of your outfit, I’d recommend a cover up. These can create a distinct, contrasting look paired with a tank top or even a swimsuit top, and fortunately can be stashed away for reuse come June (or whenever the UV climbs a little).

Crochet tops are so versatile and can make an outfit a showstopper just by being paired with any willing denim bottoms or jackets. With a pair of cowboy boots or plain white sneakers, I can already feel the Instagram post brewing.

The excellent feature of crochet pieces is that they are so easy to dress up and dress down. Take them from the tailgates to class, the pool or out on the town next, and hop on this textile trend before its apocalypse!