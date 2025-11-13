Creating Change in Los Angeles: How College Students Can Empower Communities in Need

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In middle and high school, my biggest goal was to make a difference. I wanted to bring positivity into the world, or my community, and help people. I was told I was too small, young and powerless to create real change, and my goal faded into the background of my mind. The truth, though, is that change is a collective effort and we need to encourage each other to push forward. We may not be able to erase an entire disparity in a single day, but every act of service and every hour volunteered helps move us closer to fairness and equality.



When I came across UCLA’s Community Engagement and Social Change (CESC) minor, the middle schooler in me woke up again. My want to help others resurfaced at the forefront of my brain, realizing I was at an institution with the resources, connections and opportunities to make a real impact. The change I could make simply depended on my willingness to seek them out. The CESC minor is designed to put students in the field, right in the middle of the change. It challenges you to learn, discover, understand, and step into the role you desire. The core course of this minor is CESC 50XP: Engaging Los Angeles, enabling groups of students to partner with organizations across the city. While I can not guarantee that each of these partner-organizations have infinite capacity to take more students, there are a number of organizations in Los Angeles that you can become part of.

The partner-organization that I had the privilege of working with this quarter is We Love Leimert, and is open to new volunteers. They are dedicated to preserving and uplifting Leimert Park Village as a hub for Black creativity, commerce, and cultural heritage. Being part of the organizing and storytelling, such as interviewing valuable members of the community, has been transformative. I have been received with warmth, learned from and developed new role models, and discovered the deep history and artistry that make Leimert Park special to Los Angeles.

Students in Engaging Los Angeles have also partnered with Chrysalis, which helps individuals find employment; Freedom for Immigrants, advocating for the rights of detained immigrants; Little Tokyo Service Center, supporting Japanese Americans through housing and social services; Refugee Children Center; which welcomes families from Central America seeking refuge. The Refugee Children Center is always looking for new volunteers to provide support and a healing embrace to families. Similarly, students have partnered with Rising Communities, an organization that addresses the social determinants of health with a focus on safer births. Their Reimagine MotherHood movement allows you to become an ally, apply to be a Coalition Member, or become a contributor by offering time, talent, or resources in support.

Within and beyond the CESC minor, UCLA provides an abundance of ways to connect with and support local communities. Courses like Spanish M165XP: Taking it to the Street: Spanish in Community, and ASIA AM 140XP: Power to People: Asian American & Pacific Islander Community-Based Learning give students the opportunity to engage different parts of LA. These and similar classes can be found through the UCLA Course Catalog. Resources like the UCLA Volunteer Center and UCLA Collaboratory connect students to in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities.

UCLA also has numerous student-led organizations devoted to service. Latinas Guiding Latinas de UCLA support K-12 students in East LA and El Monte to help them pursue higher education. Special Olympics @ UCLA creates a community for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through team sports, and Healthcare for Homeless @ UCLA provides medical supplies and support to unhoused populations. There are so many student organizations at UCLA that are great ways to get involved.

Even if you are not ready to volunteer directly, there are so many ways to stay involved. You can attend events, support local shops, and participate in festivals or celebrations. Your energy, presence, and care can be small acts of engagement. Change is not abstract, it’s built moment by moment. By consistently choosing to care, learn, and give, you can contribute to Angeleno communities.

