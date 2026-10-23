Confused by Super Bowl Night on DWTS? The Ballroom and Football Have a Deeper History Than You’d Think

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who has been watching the show for as long as I can remember, I know Dancing with the Stars is no stranger to oddly specific theme nights: Cirque du Soleil, Michael Bublé, and whatever rock label the show decides to slap on every season, even if it isn’t the right subgenre (I’m looking at you, Yacht Rock). But even I was completely baffled by this week’s theme when it was announced. The Super Bowl? What does that have to do with DWTS?

Turns out, ABC will host Super Bowl LXI next year, so corporate synergy is probably the main reason behind this combination. But I’d like to think of it as a celebration of the show’s history, too. NFL players have a remarkable track record on the show, with 11 finalists, 4 of whom went on to win it all. Here’s who they are and a little history behind their respective seasons.

Jerry Rice As the first-ever NFL player to appear on DWTS, the three-time Super Bowl champ made a splash. Rice and his partner, Anna Trebunskaya, both made their debuts in Season 2. He wasn’t the strongest dancer, often receiving harsh criticism from the judges. However, Rice won the hearts of America with his strong work ethic. He finished his season as the runner-up. Emmitt Smith This three-time Super Bowl champ waltzed his way into becoming a DWTS champ, becoming the first NFL player to do so with Cheryl Burke in Season 3. Twelve seasons later, the couple reunited for the show’s first and only All-Stars season. If you want to watch a routine and feel unsure whether to die of cringe or laughter, watch their team dance to “Gangnam Style.” It’s… a lot. Even for 2012. Jason Taylor Unfortunately for the Miami Dolphins player, Taylor was up against Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi. Yamaguchi continues to hold the second-highest score average in the show’s history — an impressive feat since they competed all the way back in Season 6. Taylor and his partner, Edyta Śliwińska, finished as the runners-up, so at least he scored impressively on the podium. Warren Sapp This Super Bowl Champ came close to adding another trophy with his partner, Kym Johnson-Herjavec, beating out NSYNC star Lance Bass for second place. Sapp showed up every week with a lot of enthusiasm and charm. His finale freestyle is credited with starting the DWTS tradition of overusing Tina Turner’s version of “Proud Mary.” Hines Ward After a Super Bowl loss, this Pittsburgh Steeler redeemed himself on the dance floor with partner Kym Johnson-Herjavec by earning a Mirrorball Trophy. The path to Ward’s victory was quite perilous, though, as Johnson-Herjavec was hospitalized after injuring her neck in rehearsal. Brutal. Donald Driver This Super Bowl champ’s win over singer Katherine Jenkins was a huge upset at the time. It was also a great underdog story for the professionals, as Peta Murgatroyd, Driver’s partner, was only in her second season. Driver and Murgatroyd’s victory shows that viewers’ votes are just as important as, if not more important than, judges’ scores. So vote! Jacoby Jones If you’ve ever seen that video of a teenage Zendaya dancing the jive, that’s only half of the story. That routine is actually a dance-off against the late Super Bowl champ Jacoby Jones and his partner, Karina Smirnoff. Despite going up against a ringer, Jones held his own and placed third. Calvin Johnson Jr. The success of the wide receiver during Season 23 was unexpected, given the height difference between him and his partner, Lindsay Arnold. After all, tall dancers do not tend to perform well. The NBA, in comparison to the NFL, has only been able to send one player to the finale. Rashad Jennings In arguably one of the most competitive seasons ever, Season 24, the running back went neck-and-neck with Fifth Harmony’s Normani and the GOAT of gymnastics, Simone Biles. Jennings ultimately secured the gold (technically silver) with partner Emma Slater by doing what we love best: transforming from a complete novice into someone who looked like a professional by the finale. Josh Norman Cornerback Josh Norman participated in one of the strangest seasons ever. Not only was it the show’s only mini-season, but the entire cast consisted of athletes. Norman and his partner, Sharna Burgess, tied for second with Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding. I would have liked to see Norman compete in a normal-length season, but maybe we can save that for an All-Stars 2. Danny Amendola While the wide receiver and his partner, Witney Carson, did not ultimately win the Season 33 Mirrorball and instead placed fifth, the pairing certainly won in the “wow moments” department. From the leg lift in his contemporary routine to the jazzy recreation of the Deadpool & Wolverine fight, Amendola had thousands recreating the pair’s moves at home.

Why do NFL players do so well on DWTS? I think it’s because, in many ways, they are the ideal contestants. They are light on their feet. They adapt quickly to the discipline and drive needed for the competition. But most importantly, they have an arc as complete beginners, making it easy to root for them. After all, DWTS is more than a dance competition. It’s about the story.