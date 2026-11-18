This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Infamously known for the 2011 song “Friday,” which was labeled as one of the “worst songs of all time” by the internet, Rebecca Black has come a long way. 15 years later, the artist released what is, in my opinion, one of the best albums of 2026: her second studio album Age of the Exhibitionist, which she took on tour across North America over the past few months.

On Nov. 5, I attended the final show on her “Exhibitionism on Tour” at the Fonda Theatre with my sister and came away convinced that Rebecca Black is one of the best live performers of this generation and the next rising pop star.

The concert started with a voice-over by Rebecca as images flashed across the curtains. The words “we’re all performers in the age of the exhibitionist” set the tone of the show before she launched into the first song, “Miss Delicious.” Although we could see her through the curtains, she didn’t pull them aside to reveal herself and her dancers until the next song, “Anaheim Star,” which had the whole crowd jumping and screaming the lyrics together.

Throughout the night, it was apparent that her performance was anything but lackluster. She and her dancers performed high-energy choreography, and her multiple costume changes kept the energy high throughout the hour-long performance. At one point during “Speakerphone,” she even started jumping rope in heels while singing, which spoke volumes about her skills and vocal stability.

I don’t think there was a single moment during the tour where people weren’t jumping and dancing along, clad in the album’s iconic black and red color scheme. Despite the low budget and a set consisting only of a small platform and curtains, the strobe lights, upbeat electropop music, and energy of the crowd contributed to a truly insane experience that felt like we were all in the club together.

The setlist mostly consisted of songs from Age of the Exhibitionist, but she also performed a few songs from her third EP, SALVATION, including “TRUST!,” “Twist the Knife,” “Sugar Water Cyanide,” and “Salvation.”

At the end of the show, during the final song, “Michael,” internet star Vanilla Mace made a guest appearance, which had the crowd screaming and freaking out.

Between songs, Rebecca gave a speech about how happy she was to perform her hometown show at the Fonda Theatre. She shared that she once lived in her first apartment right across the street from the theater, where she used to watch other performers with jealousy and hope that one day she would get to know what the venue looked like from the stage.

She ended the speech by saying, “I promised I have many bigger dreams in many bigger rooms, that I know I’ll be able to see the stage soon.” I sincerely hope these dreams come true and that, in the future, I’ll be able to look back and say I had the privilege of seeing her live in a small venue of around 1,000 people.

Age of the Exhibitionist is what I believe to be one of the best pop albums released this year. Rebecca’s music has such a distinct, experimental sound that has me coming back time and time again to listen to it, and I truly think she’s going to experience a huge rise in popularity with the direction her music is taking. The talent and artistry that went into this era, even in small venues with a low budget, were incredible.

In Age of the Exhibitionist, Rebecca Black has shed the negative labels from her past and established herself as a promising artist and star in the hyperpop and electropop space. With some of the most insane choreography, vocals, and music released this year, I’m sure it won’t be long until her talent is recognized by everyone.