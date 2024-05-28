Concert Outfits 101: My Ultimate Guide To Choosing The Perfect Fit 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Anyone that knows me knows I love two things: concerts and clothes. That being said, I take choosing my concert outfits very seriously. To me, it’s just part of the fun of it all. Over the years, I’ve figured out some strategies and considerations to think of when planning my fits. If you too are counting down the days until your next concert, here are my tips:

Gather As Much Inspo As Possible Scour the internet for outfits from previous concerts or concerts of similar artists. I find that I can’t just pull ideas from the void, I need a starting point. I love making folders on Instagram and TikTok for this. To get the creative juices really flowing, I save A LOT of inspiration pics. Of course, you don’t have to go as overboard as I do. Just try to get a sense of the vibe you are interested in. Photo by Anthony Shkraba from Pexels Consider The Venue and Your Seats Boring, I know, but we do need to be a little practical. I wore shorts to a stadium concert in the Winter once, and I was so cold, I literally couldn’t feel my legs. Think about whether the concert is indoors or outdoors, plus what the weather will be like. I know it’s tempting to say “screw it, I’m wearing what I want” but I promise, concerts can quickly become miserable if you are not dressed accordingly. Your particular seats may be important to consider also. For instance, as a 5’2 girly who likes to get floor seats at concerts, I can sometimes end up staring at the back of people’s heads rather than the stage. In these cases, I would opt for my platform boots. Photo by Burst from Stocksnap

Once we’ve gotten our creativity flowing and considered the boring (but important) stuff, it’s time to narrow in on specifics. Here are some angles I like to take for my concert fits:

Recreate An Outfit From The Artist With this option, the work is pretty much done for you. I think this is so much fun and really gets you in the mood for that particular concert. You can recreate a look from a music video or live performance; I've even recreated an outfit worn on that particular tour. Dress In A Signature Color This may not be applicable to all artists, but some have a certain color that is kind of their "thing." For example, whenever I see my favorite group BTS, I can expect to see a sea of purple. See If There's An Unofficial "Dress Code" Some tours end up with unspoken dress codes that run rampant on social media. For example, it isn't a Harry Styles concert without a feather boa. Some searching on TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter can help you determine this pretty easily.

My most important tip is to have fun with it! Concerts are your opportunity to get creative and wear stuff you wouldn’t normally. Think outside the box, and don’t take it too seriously!