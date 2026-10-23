College Girl Fall Essentials You Need This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the new quarter, fall is here, bringing the perfect opportunity for a fresh start. Every season, I like to incorporate a new rotation of beauty products, clothes, accessories, and even food into my daily routine to match the season. This fall, I’ve found some new favorites, and I’m excited to share them with you. If you’re looking for a refresh this fall, here are some must-haves to add to your routine!

Dr Scholl’s Boots

If you’re anything like me and prioritize comfort when it comes to footwear but still want to look stylish, you need to check out some of Dr. Scholl’s boots this fall! I own some of the brand’s shoes, and when I tell you they’re some of the comfiest shoes I’ve ever worn, I’m not exaggerating. When I saw that they had boots, I was shocked by how cute they were. Most of the time, I associate orthopedic footwear with styles that aren’t the cutest, but these boots are definitely must-haves, especially if you like to get your steps in.

Some styles I think would look great this fall are the Women’s Joplin Tall boot or the Women’s Prairie boot, which are perfect for different occasions, whether you’re going to a pumpkin patch, heading to a college party, or having dinner with friends.

TortoiseShell Glassware

One trend making its way into the fall season is the tortoiseshell print. Perfect for fall, my personal favorite is the brown tortoiseshell pattern. Lately, I’ve been obsessing over tortoiseshell coffee cups and wine glasses. They add such a chic vibe to your everyday coffee or a wine night with friends.

Walmart Beauty Box

I recently found out that Walmart offers a quarterly subscription to a beauty box, with a new box for each season, that is definitely worth checking out this fall. For only $8.98 per box, you receive a selection of products that definitely exceed the $8.98 value. Some products featured this season are the Odele Air Dry Styler, CeraVe anti-dandruff shampoo to help combat dry scalp as the weather gets colder, Bubble Skincare Slam Dunk Face moisturizer, and more.

A slouchy Bag

I love switching bags constantly, and I’m always trying to find the most practical option for my daily needs. Of course, I also need something stylish. The perfect bag for fall is any sort of slouch bag. Target has a Universal Thread oversized slouchy shoulder bag that is perfect for the fall season, as it’s big enough to carry items like a laptop or iPad, notebooks, and other everyday essentials. As someone who also likes to wear bags that match the vibe of my outfit, I feel like a nice slouchy bag is perfect to dress up or down, whether I’m heading to class or going out with friends.

Trader Joe’s Fall Snacks

I’m all for a Trader Joe’s night with my friends. If you don’t know what a Trader Joe’s night is, it’s when you buy snacks, food, desserts, and drinks from Trader Joe’s to share with your friends, usually while watching a movie or binge-watching a TV show. My friends and I did this recently, and I loved being able to incorporate some of Trader Joe’s fall seasonal snacks.

The store has a great selection this fall! Some items I recommend are the pumpkin spice sheet cake, pumpkin spice white chocolate bark, and, if you’re 21 or older, Witches Brew or Apple Pie wine. I totally recommend having a Trader Joe’s night with your friends. It’s such a cozy fall vibe!

Overall, I totally recommend incorporating these essentials into your fall routine. These are a few things I think can make adjusting to the new season a lot easier. Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe, upgrade your beauty routine, or simply embrace the fall vibes, these essentials are definitely worth adding to your seasonal lineup!