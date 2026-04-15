Coachella 2026: Let’s Change Cultural Appropriation to Cultural Appreciation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Festival season is upon us, and the most important event is already happening! Coachella’s 2026 weekends are April 10-12 and April 17-19. It’s a huge celebration of music, showcasing artists such as the headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, as well as many more favorites.

Coachella isn’t just a music festival though – it is also a big event for fashion lovers. I don’t know about y’all, but my TikTok and Instagram feeds are filled with people showing off their outfits prior to the events, as well as a ton of outfit inspo.

On the not-so-bright side of the fashion at Coachella, it is definitely an event where cultural appropriation seems to increase. The trend to wear something different from usual wear and tap into the “boho” aesthetic seems to rip off some cultures. I know some people are in the dark about what this whole issue is about, but here I am to share some important info.

One of the biggest critiques that I’ve seen is the appropriation of South Asian clothing, such as the dupatta or chunni – which is a long shawl-like scarf that is commonly wrapped around the neck or shoulders. It has made its comeback from the 2000s fashion that mostly referred to it as a “Scandinavian scarf,” and it sparked some controversy online due to its erasure of Indian culture.

More things that are very popular during this time are bindis and maang tikkas, which are the decor on your forehead and the headpiece that I’m sure most of you have seen Vanessa Hudgens wear. These are, again, categorized by many as “boho.”

Many South Asian creators have expressed their discomfort online regarding this situation, not so much regarding the fact that people are wearing these clothing artifacts, but that many people tend to classify them as “boho” or festival wear, instead of what they really are or where they come from.

South Asian fashion is beautiful, and it should be worn during these festivities with appreciation for the cultures they were derived from. Attached below is a video from a South Asian influencer, Hershy, who got invited to Coachella and is only wearing South Asian designer clothing for inspo!

In some cases though, it is best to appreciate the culture’s accessories from afar rather than wearing them. For example, Native American headpieces have a long history of being appropriated as “hippie” and “boho” during festivals. This is different from everyday cultural fashion that can be appreciated by others. Native American headpieces hold religious and spiritual beliefs that are sacred to that culture. They weren’t used for fashion, so we shouldn’t use them for fashion. They’re beautiful pieces that represent a beautiful culture. However, it is not ours to dwell upon.

If you cannot show appreciation through clothing and accessories, appreciating the music and artists at Coachella goes a long way. Last year, Coachella 2025, Hanumankind was the third ever Indian artist to perform at Coachella, bringing out traditional South Asian Chenda drummers.

This year, Los Hermanos Flores, a legendary Salvadoran cumbia band, is making history as the first Salvadoran band to play at Coachella. As a fellow Salvadorian American, it’s a huge step for our culture, and if you are going to Coachella this year, check them out! Despite not knowing the lyrics, it would be an act of cultural appreciation to show up and vibe with them during their performance.