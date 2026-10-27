“Chuck! Chuck! Chuck!” My Review of Chuck on Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was first introduced to Role Model — AKA Tucker Pillsbury, Chuck Timely, SaintLaurentCowboy (he has many aliases) — in my junior year of high school. I was sharing AirPods with one of my close friends when she asked if I had ever heard of him or his music. I vaguely remembered that he had dated Emma Chamberlain and recalled briefly listening to some of the songs he released while they were still dating. I plugged in an AirPod and began to listen.

Fast-forward three years, and I found myself getting out of my Uber in front of the Greek Theatre, buzzing with excitement. My friend sparked my love for Role Model through the release of Kansas Anymore, its deluxe edition Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), and now Chuck Timely & the Hourglass. Seeing Role Model, Chuck Timely, or whatever you want to call him — perform live was one of the highlights of my year and the beginning of my sophomore year.

The Greek Theatre was the perfect place to hold this concert. I love outdoor venues, and the weather was just right. Hearing the songs live was my personal highlight of the night, especially since so many of my favorite songs made the setlist. Role Model did not come to play — he sounded even better in person than he does through my headphones.

The performance itself was quite simple, and I honestly have no complaints. Compared to Taylor Swift or Lorde, the background of his set didn’t undergo any drastic changes, with the focus remaining on his music and occasional lighting changes. I appreciate both approaches to performing on tour, but I liked being able to appreciate the music live without getting distracted by other glamorous details. Being in a smaller venue also made the performance feel intimate, with the music feeling closer and clearer than it would in a huge stadium.

Crowd chants, like “Chuck! Chuck! Chuck!” during “Love I You” and the fan interactions during the same song (I was at the show where the fan gave Role Model an alcohol shooter) were some of my favorites. My personal favorite live songs were “Chuck’s Mantra,” “The Wedding,” and “Some Protector.”

I like to think that I’m pretty picky about which artists I see live, and I have absolutely no regrets about seeing Chuck on Tour. I knew I would enjoy myself because Role Model is one of my favorite artists, but I was still blown away by his stage presence and how amazing he sounded live!