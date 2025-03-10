Chromakopia Tour Review: Tyler, The Creator Delivers for Longtime Fans and New Listeners Alike

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Music superstar Tyler The Creator blessed LA with 6 nights of his tour for his most recent album CHROMAKOPIA, released in October of 2024. His hometown residency started on Valentine’s Day, and II went to his fifth show on Tuesday, February 18. Let’s run down the show.

Openers Paris, Texas did not impress me. They stood around on stage awkwardly and sort-of sang some hits. I quite like the group but did not appreciate their lackluster performances. Similarly, Lil Yachty demonstrated his success by performing a number of his incredibly popular songs, ranging from ‘Broccoli’ to ‘drive me crazy!’, but failed to captivate audiences with little actual singing and even less movement. Nonetheless, these are incredible musicians and seeing them live was a pleasure.

Tyler is a different story. Starting off bringing the ambiance of Chromakopia with the brightly light green stage, which to me was almost reminiscent of the colors of CharliXCX’s brat album, set the tone. He started off strong with the beginning of his album and performed hits like ‘St. Chroma’ and ‘Noid’ while maintaining the masked persona of Tyler that he has been presenting ever since Chromakopia was released. Tyler performed ‘Take Your Mask Off’ as he walked across a bridge that connected the main stage to the secondary stage, actually taking his mask off in a nice touch. It was an invigorating start that showcased how great his new album is as the audience on the floor went wild.

Artists like Tyler, The Creator who know they are talented and successful often will be resistant to performing to please the audiences, opting to stick to their recent music rather than play outdated hits. Moving to the smaller stage on the other side of the Crypto.com arena, Tyler did just what every O.G. fan wants– he performed his old songs, from every album.

The stage set like a homey living room and his outfit changed back to a classic Tyler, The Creator outfit– beige pants, a white tee and a trucker hat– as he rifled through records to tease the audience of what album was coming next, then putting the record on a vinyl player. While he did not perform songs like ‘EARFQUAKE’ or ‘IFHY’ for long, oftentimes just letting the audience sing along parts of the song while he just listened, he nevertheless still let us hear them. Thank you for that, Tyler.

Tyler finished up the substantially long setlist by returning back on the bridge to the main stage, playing old fan-favorites like ‘See You Again’ and returning back to Chromakopia with powerful yet sad songs off the new album ‘Darling, I’, ‘I Hope You Find Your Way Home,’ and ‘Judge Judy.’ While the energy mellowed for these more poignant songs, which I find are often my favorite Tyler songs, he ended high with ‘Balloon’ as videos of recent grammy winner Doechii rapping popped up on the screens and rainbow sparklers went off on stage.

Overall, Tyler, The Creator proves again and again that he is not only able to be himself and be different and unique in the music industry, paving his own way for what music he wants to make, he still knows how to put on a show for both his new but most importantly his long-time supporters. Even if he did say “I hate you guys” during the show. We know you love us!