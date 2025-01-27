The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Asking ChatGPT a question emits 10 times more pollution than asking that same question to Google.

Let that sink in. To be honest, I was really confused when I read this. How could two actions that seem equivalent be so different in impact? I did some research so you don’t have to.

The software that runs ChatGPT is very complex compared to a simple search engine. When you google something, the internet just displays a bunch of information that is all stored in one place, and already exists. When you ChatGPT something, the program has to run to recognize what you said, search all databases, and formulate a specific, catered answer to fit your request. That adds about a million steps to asking a simple question. These steps are further complicated when you ask ChatGPT to say, write an essay for you, write an email for you, or solve your complicated homework set (don’t worry, we’ve all been there).

ChatGPT also uses a crap ton of water, not only polluting the earth but also using crucial water resources. This made even less sense to me when I found this out. Water and computers don’t mix, what’s going on here?

Basically, all AI has to be trained (which is super weird). But as the software develops in it’s little AI nursery, a ton of energy is created making it super hot in there, so a ton of freshwater is needed to cool it down. And by a ton, I mean every conversation you have with ChatGPT is the equivalent of wasting 500 ml of water. That might not seem like a lot, but if you’re asking ChatGPT to write you a 5000 word paper, that is a LOT of water.

There’s still hope though. I know it’s crazy to hear, but generations of capable college students like us once made it through 4 years, to graduation, WITHOUT the help of AI. Brain power is cleaner than electricity, believe it or not, so put that thing to work.

When you do need the help of our robot friends, regular search engines are much better for the environment, and your critical thinking skills. My favorite is Ecoasia, a browser you can download and make your default browser that plants a tree with every search. If you’re like me, and google 500 random questions a day, you’ll end up planting a lot of trees.

So, if you use ChatGPT, that’s okay, you didn’t know. But now you do, so if you don’t stop for your academic integrity, do it for the future of the Earth.