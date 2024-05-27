Casting Young Elle Woods For the New Legally Blonde Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

If you have any sort of taste, you know that Legally Blonde is one of the greatest movies ever made. And Legally Blonde fans around the world should be glad to know that Elle is coming back — this time in the form of a Prime Video TV series. Unfortunately though, rather than following Reese Witherspoon’s Elle in the present day as the girlboss lawyer we all know her to be, the show will actually be a prequel, following Elle in high school. So while we wait for a casting announcement, here are some of MY takes on who could play young Elle Woods.

Ava Phillippe

This seems to be the most popular fancast so far online for young Elle, and I can’t blame anyone. I mean, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter might as well be her twin sister — they’re basically identical! I don’t know if Ava wants to pursue acting, but playing the younger version of her mom’s most iconic role would be an amazing start.

Sabrina Carpenter

In my self-appointed role as Sabrina’s publicist slash biggest hype-woman, there was no way she WASN’T going to make this list. While she’s currently blowing up in the pop music world, real ones know that Sabrina has more than enough acting chops to be qualified for the role. I also have full confidence that she would NAIL Elle’s upbeat personality AND all her killer outfits.

Kathryn Newton

This is for anyone who still isn’t over Netflix canceling The Society. If you know you know. Kathryn has INCREDIBLE comedic timing, and I think she would totally be able to provide iconic one-liners along the lines of “What, like it’s hard?”. She also played Reese Witherspoon’s daughter on Big Little Lies, so clearly there’s enough of a believable resemblance there.

While these are my big-name picks, I also think it would be so cool if they picked a newcomer to carry on such an iconic franchise! In a time where everything in the world is getting a reboot or a spin-off show of some kind, I’m hoping that this new show will be able to live up to the legacy of the original films. With Reese Witherspoon herself executive producing, I’m confident that she won’t let us down. In the meantime, I’ll be on the hunt for any and all news they release about the new show.