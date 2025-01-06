Campus Carry: Styling Smart and Sophisticated

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Bags have become more than a necessity—they’re a statement. Whether it’s an accessory to elevate an outfit, a functional workbag for the day, or a combination of the two, the college girlies this year have shown that carrying essentials doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style. As a self-proclaimed “bag girlie,” I’ve been inspired by the variety of bags spotted on campus. Here’s a breakdown of the top styles, their pros and cons, and whether they’re worth the hype.

The Longchamp le Pliage

This iconic bag has transitioned from Parisian chic to a collegiate staple. Known for its water-resistant nylon material, lightweight design, and foldable practicality, it's perfect for students on the go. The spacious interior fits essentials like a MacBook, iPad, and notebooks, while the zipper closure keeps everything secure. With a rainbow of colors to choose from, the Le Pliage can complement any outfit and its simplicity is perfect for adding personal touches like keychains or ribbons. I even got my hands on one before it became a "college bag." Verdict: A timeless choice that combines functionality with elegance—definitely worth the investment.

The Goyard Tote

The Goyard tote expresses understated luxury with its iconic monogram and standout colors like the trendy green. It's roomy and stylish, but its open-top design and lack of a zipper may be a downside for some. Its reversible feature can be worn to add some flare, showing the Goyardine fabric, or inside out for a more plain and simple look. While its exclusivity adds allure, the Goyard tote has become so ubiquitous on campus that it risks blending into the crowd. Verdict: For those who love discreet luxury and don't mind the hype, then it's a great pick. But for me, the overexposure has dulled its charm.

Tote bags

If you want a bag to style similarly to an on-the-shoulder bag, totes meet the criteria. With many options, one of my personal favorites being the Trader Joe's totes, tote bags offer endless versatility. They're perfect for light-carry days when you only need a laptop and a snack. Customizable with pins, patches, or embroidery, totes carry your personality with them too. However, they're not ideal for heavy loads or all-day wear—thin straps can dig into your shoulder, and overloading them risks rips. Verdict: A casual, stylish option for light days. Just be mindful of what you're carrying!

Messenger bags

Messenger bags are the epitome of convenience for students constantly on the move. They are a stylish and practical way to carry your essentials on campus. They allow quick and easy access to your belongings, whether you're walking, on the bus, or weaving through crowded hallways. With adjustable straps, messenger bags offer versatility as a 2-in-1 option, letting you wear them as a traditional shoulder bag or as a sling for a more secure fit. While they're not as spacious as backpacks, they're perfect for carrying essentials like a laptop, chargers, and notebooks. Verdict: A great functional option with added style for those who like to keep things light.

backpacks