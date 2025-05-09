Cabo Wabo: How to Have An Epic Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

In late March, I was able to go to Cabo San Lucas with a few of my sorority sisters as a part of the LVIN program. I had an amazing time and made great memories there, but I totally get feeling a bit stuck on where to go. However, I found that Cabo was the perfect place to go, especially with companies like LVIN that make your trip run that much more smoothly. So if you are looking for tips and tricks on how to have a great spring break, keep reading.

Pick a Hotel close to everything It doesn’t have to be nice, it just has to be good. Your hotel can either make or break your experience, and honestly, it doesn’t have to be amazing or a five star hotel for your spring break to be awesome. My friends and I stayed at the Marina Fiesta Hotel and booked it through LVIN, and we honestly had no complaints. It was within walking distance of the bars and clubs, so we saved a ton of money on Ubers and Taxis, but it also was super easy to even get dinner or do the inevitable sunscreen pick up at the store. So, if you are looking for a hotel that is not only safe, but also close, choose one that has 24/7 security (both LVIN and hotel security) and is within walking distance from where you want to go. Trust me, your wallet and parents will thank you. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hc.ucla.graphics Go to the concert Many Cabo programs have a concert in the middle of the week you are there, and they are typically hosted through LVIN. The headliner for our week (I believe it was week 3), of the LVIN program was FISHER. And it was awesome. His set was great, and my friends and I were even able to go in the DJ booth during one of rhe openers. From getting 3 free drink passes during the concert, to even going into the pool for a bit during FISHER’s set, the vibe was truly electric. My friends danced, we drank, and we really enjoyed the set. It was unlike a lot of concert experiences we have had, and we would easily go to a concert like this again. FISHER’s set was one of the highlights of my friends and I’s trip, and we would definitely choose to go through LVIN if we were to go to Cabo for spring break again. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hc.ucla.graphics Go out every night Even though you could be a bit far from the bars, clubs, and restaurants, it is a given that you should go out every night in Cabo. The rally of the century, as my friends and I would call it, we went out and stayed out every night, being present in the moment and making the most of our time in Cabo. We truly didn’t want to regret not going out, so we rallied. Even when we had spent the day drinking the rainbow and taking advantage of the swim up bar, we took quick power naps, and got ready. And to say we didn’t regret it is an understatement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hc.ucla.graphics Take advantage of Your Hotel’s perks While many people choose to take full advantage of the open bar at their hotel, many hotels also offer certain perks, like free transport to sister hotels, and discounts on massages and facials. One of the coolest experiences my friends and I got to do was a free shuttle to the sister property, where drinks and food were also included in our package. Right on the ocean, we stayed in the sun and got to hang out in a new place. And we loved it. So, if you want to switch it up a little bit when you are in Cabo, consider choosing a hotel with a sister property with a distinctly different vibe. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hc.ucla.graphics choose a safe program Above all, choose a program where you feel the most safe and supported, so if something goes wrong, you will be OK. During my stay, I was able to speak with Robert Fried, a managing partner at LVIN. From hiring former military personnel, to assuring that each hotel LVIN works with their programs has LVIN staff on their premises 24/7, he hopes that LVIN is the safest and most convenient option for students. So, not only can students have a ton of fun, but they don’t have to worry about being in stressful situations, because LVIN does the worrying for you. “We’re very lucky and we’ve got a ton of great people who care about this experience and about happy customers, so we deliver a pretty good quality experience,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hc.ucla.graphics

Overall, my friends and I loved our experience in Cabo. We found it is a perfect spring break spot for those who it is their first time out of the country or who haven’t been out of the US that much. And LVIN made it that much easier. We had so much fun and made some amazing memories, but we were also safe, too. We made the most of our trip, but we couldn’t have done all of these things without staying at a good hotel and with a great program. Yes, there were moments when we were tired and stressed, but overall we had an amazing experience and a net positive trip. So, next time you are thinking about where to go for Spring Break, check out LVIN and maybe stay in Cabo with them. Who knows, you might have more fun than you originally set out to.